A RETIRED firefighter has been recognised for his service and charity work with a special lifetime award.

Retired County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service firefighter Harold ‘Harry’ Binyon has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Spirit of Fire award at a virtual ceremony held by The Fire Fighters Charity.

Winning the Lifetime Achievement award at the Charity’s virtual awards ceremony, Mr Binyon was recognised for his 40 years of support to The Fire Fighters Charity.

Having had a hand in raising over £200,000 for the Charity through countless events and activities, Mr Binyon has been at the heart of the service’s fundraising and awareness-raising activities for decades, even after retiring from the service himself in 2004.

This dedication did not go unnoticed and in 2016, he won the Unsung Hero award at The Northern Echo’s Local Heroes Awards.

In December of 2019 he was awarded with a British Empire Medal for his service.

Now, in 2020 Mr Binyon has won The Spirit of Fire Award, which recognises the fundraising and awareness-raising achievements of members of the UK’s fire services community in their support of The Fire Fighters Charity.

The charity also reflects on the courage of the its beneficiaries in the face of personal adversity.

Usually held in London, with a reception at No.10 Downing Street, the coronavirus pandemic meant that the the awards ceremony took place online in 2020 for the first time.

The opening ceremony of the awards night was presented by The Duke of Cambridge who spoke of the challenges faced by fire service personnel in the wake of Covid-19, reiterating why it’s so important that they know where to turn when they need support themselves.

The Fire Fighters Charity Chief Executive, Dr Jill Tolfrey, said of Harry’s award: “The Lifetime Achievement award is our highest honour at Spirit of Fire and I am delighted that Harry has been recognised for all that he has done over the last 40 years. "Not only has he helped to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds, but he has been a fantastic ambassador for us and helped many of us over the years to access support when they have needed it.”