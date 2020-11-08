THE following cases were heard at Peterlee and Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Courts in the last week.

COLIN MAY, 29, appeared in court accused of possessing five tablets of subutex, a class C drug. The Fair View, West Rainton resident, indicated a plea of guilt and was fined £40. May was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. A few days prior to the offence, on October 31, of this year, he assaulted a woman by beating her and was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months. He is now subject to a restraining order.

LIAM CRAIG TAYLOR, of Greenhills Terrace, Wheatley Hill, was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after he breached a restraining order on November 3, 2020. The 30-year-old indicated a plea of guilt and was made to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and £128 to fund victim services.

LEE WRIGHT, 38, of South Hetton Road, Tyne and Wear, was fined £180 after he caused an animal unnecessary suffering between April 29, 2019 and October 29, 2019. Wright failed to provide continuing veterinary care to his jack russell terrier. The verdict was proved in his absence and he was ordered to pay £32 to fund victim services and £150 compensation. Wright was also disqualified from keeping animals for eight years.

JOHN ALAN MAITLAND, 49, was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after he was caught in a public place with a knife on July 29, of this year. Maitland, of Moor Crescent, Ludworth, indicated a plea of guilt and was made to pay £128 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

KYLE JOSEPH GERARD POWELL, of Hardwick Street, Blackhall Colliery, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on August 12, of this year. The 23-year-old was given a community order imposing a curfew and electric monitoring requirement. Powell was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim.

SCOTT ANDREW DAVISON, 42, of Raey Court, Chester-le-Street, was handed a ten-week prison sentence after he breached a restraining order on September 4, of this year.

IAN GALLEY pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him on March 10, of this year. The Gray Avenue, Durham resident, was given a community order and made to pay £50 compensation. Galley, 33, was also ordered to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and £90 to fund victim services.

MICHAEL JAMES RICHARDSON, 24, was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year after he was caught behind the wheel on May 3, 2020, whilst unfit to drive through drugs. Richardson, of Craig Street, Darlington, pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

ANDREW PETER STEPHENSON, 29, of Cornwall Avenue, Darlington, was handed an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after he burgled the Black Swan pub in Darlington. The offence took place on August 22, 2020. Stephenson pleaded guilty and was made to pay £70 compensation.

CHRISTOPHER SURTEES SCOTT, 35, was convicted of beaching a restraining order on Halloween, of this year, after attending the address of his ex-partner. Scott indicated a plea of guilt and was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £128 to fund victim services. The Lansdown Way, Crook resident, was made to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

MICHAEL BYRNE, of Commercial Street, Crook, was handed a community order after he assaulted two police officers on June 22, of this year. The 35-year-old was found guilty and ordered to pay £240 compensation.

CALLUM ANTHONY MICHAEL JEWISON was banned from driving for six months after he caught driving on February 1, 2020, without due care and attention. The offence was proved in his absence and the 20-year-old was fined £120. The Claremont Road, Darlington resident, was also made to pay £250 compensation.

DWAYNE AARON PETER MYERS, 33, appeared in court accused of stealing meat from the Co-Op on August 16, of this year. The Maughan Street, Shildon resident pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £47.9 compensation.

KELVIN ROSS PORTER, of Victoria Road, Darlington, was given a community order after he pleaded guilty to stealing meat products from the Co-Op on June 2, of this year. The 41-year-old was ordered to pay £25 compensation.

JOSHUA HALL, of Egglestone View, Darlington, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after being caught in possession of pepper spray on September 17, of this year. Hall was fined £200 and ordered to pay £34 to fund victim services. He was also made to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. On the same date, the 22-year-old was found cannabis in his possession. He indicated a plea of guilt and the drug was confiscated by police.

RICKIE OLIVER MARK ROWELL, 18, of Hilton Road, Bishop Auckland, beat a man on October 21, 2019. He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 month.