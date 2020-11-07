THE ENVIRONMENT Agency and Durham Constabulary have joined forces in a rural crime crackdown.
Following reports of illegal fishing activity and anti-social behaviour on the banks of the River Wear extra patrols were carried out in key areas last weekend by police and Fisheries Enforcement Officers.
They targeted locations around Witton Park, Willington and Witton le Wear, where anglers were checked and suspicious activity investigated.
Patrols will continue as part of the crackdown.
The Environment Agency seized a series of illegal gill nets over recent months, including from the River Wear, and are carrying out investigations.
Unlicensed nets are capable of taking significant numbers of fish and can have a damaging impact on future fish stocks.
Fisheries are very carefully managed to ensure fish can get to their breeding grounds to spawn.
Illegal fishing can be reported to the Environment Agency on 0800-807060.
