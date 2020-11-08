A JUDGE said it was a miracle nobody was seriously hurt in a police chase in which an unlicensed driver reached 110mph before crashing into a garden wall.

Kaylem Sugden, of Salvin Street, Croxdale, took his partner’s Peugeot car whilst she slept so he could go out to buy alcohol in the early hours of May 8, last year.

A police officer spotted him turning left into Kelloe and directed him to stop, but instead he sped off towards Quarrington Hill.

A second officer, trained to pursue vehicles, was alerted and soon spotted the car at Cornforth roundabout. It again sped off and the officer started a blue light pursuit.

Durham Crown Court heard the 23-year-old led police on a dangerous nine-minute pursuit on the A177 and around the Fishburn, Sedgefield and Coxhoe areas.

At times he drove on the wrong side of the road, went the wrong way round roundabouts, skipped a red temporary traffic light in Fishburn and narrowly missed hitting an unmarked police vehicle travelling towards him in Coxhoe.

The chase ended when Sugden crashed the blue Peugeot, which his girlfriend had bought just two days earlier, into a heavy stone wall, waking the property owners and the damaging 2m of wall and gates.

Warren Ridley, mitigating, said Sugden had a clean record other than two road traffic matters, for driving without insurance or a licence in May 2018, and works as a plasterer.

He had cooperated with police and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to aggravated TWOC (taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent), failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He said his partner remains supportive, they plan to marry in 2022 and Sugden has taken on the father role to her two children.

Sentencing Sugden to ten months in prison, Recorder Jeremy Hill-Baker said: “The driving did not last a short and fleeting moment but nine minutes of pursuit- you being pursued by a police car with its sirens and blue lights flashing.

“The manner of the driving was particularly bad.

“You travelled at excessive speed in the dark, on roads unfit for the manner of your driving.

“You travelled towards Fishburn at very high speed, you were at times on the wrong side of road, your speed reached, at one point, in excess of 100mph.

“It is a miracle that not you, nor another person was seriously injured.”

Sugden was also disqualified from driving for 17 months and must pass an extended test before he can drive.