AN historic shop space in the heart of Bishop Auckland could be redeveloped and opened as a bar and restaurant under new plans.

Durham County Council recently received a planning application to convert 25 Newgate Street in the market town.

The unit was formerly occupied by fashion retailer Dorothy Perkins but is still fondly remembered by many as the old McIntyre shoe shop.

Other uses include a pop-up music venue and bar during Bishop Auckland Food Festival 2017, an exhibition space and temporary store for the Angel Trust charity.

Plans aim to transform the site into a leisure use, which according to the planning submission, will create 25 full-time jobs.

The application sets out proposals for a bar area on the ground floor, restaurant on the first floor and a roof terrace and cocktail bar on the second floor.

As the building is Grade II-listed, a heritage, design and access statement was also submitted to council planners.

It reads: “Consent is requested for works to the building to enable a conversion into a bar and restaurant.

“The majority of the proposed works are internal alterations to enable the creation of the bar and restaurant facility.”

It goes on to say: “LED downlighters are proposed beneath the guttering which will illuminate the building and add to its prominence and enhance the existing architectural features.

“A new hand painted sign will be located above the existing signage, this sign will blend in with the existing sign and contribute positively to the listed building and the surrounding area.”

The Newgate Street site is known as McIntyre and was first listed in September 1993.

According to Historic England’s website, the building dates to circa 1800 with circa 1900 alterations.

The listing also notes the circa 1900 wooden shopfront features – including “two recessed doors with long curved windows, and brass sills with slender Art Nouveau leafy details to shop windows and doors.”

A decision on the bar and restaurant application is expected by the end of December. Comments can be made in writing to the council’s planning department or online at publicaccess.durham.gov.uk/online-applications, reference: DM/20/03018/FPA.