A CHURCH’S foodbank pledged to save waste this Halloween and provide over 400 meals for the community.
During the October half term Willington Open Door Methodist Church provided 431 hot meals and provided an activity pack for older residents.
The group encouraged residents to bring a bit of spring sunshine by planting spring bulbs.
To prevent waste, the residents were provided three pumpkin recipes and ingredients to try as well as a range of activities they could engage in.
Sue Hine said: “This year that appears all the more important as we then celebrate All Saints Day when we give thanks for all those people who have impacted our lives positively.
“Currently, 75 households have benefited from our holiday activity packs which we were able to provide thanks to the AAP and Coop Community Fund.
“The response has been fantastic as this community joins together to have fun, stop waste, and also remember all the people who we have lost this year.”