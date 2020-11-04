THERE have been 1,474 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the North-East and North Yorkshire.
Nationally, a total of 25,177 new positive cases were reported last night.
The UK has recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since mid-May, with experts warning the trend in deaths will continue to rise in the coming weeks.
A further 492 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday, up from 397 the previous day, according to the Government.
These figures represent the number of deaths reported in the past 24 hours.
It is the highest daily figure since May 19, when 500 deaths were reported, and brings the UK total to 47,742.
Here is a breakdown of new cases in the region: County Durham: 12,796, was 12,594, a rise of 202; Darlington: 2,177, was 2,151, a rise of 26; Gateshead: 5,387, was 5,249, a rise of 138; Hartlepool: 2,484, was 2,444, a rise of 40; Middlesbrough: 3,813, was 3,739, a rise of 74; Newcastle: 9,331, was 9,162, a rise of 169; North Tyneside: 4,464, was 4,355, a rise of 109; North Yorkshire: 8,854, was 8,618, a rise of 236; Northumberland: 5,697, was 5,602, a rise of 95; Redcar and Cleveland: 2,787, was 2,722, a rise of 65; South Tyneside: 3,876; Stockton: 5,071, was 4,929, a rise of 142; Sunderland: 7,788, was 7,653, a rise of 135; York: 3,925, was 3,882, a rise of 43.
Total rise: 1,474.