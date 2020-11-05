THROUGHOUT the first coronavirus lockdown, people and communities stepped up to help each other and the most vulnerable members of society to cope.

Groups and individuals rallied round to help organise deliveries of groceries and essentials such as medical supplies and support initiatives ranged from craft packs to telephone befriending groups and online events.

On day one of the second national lockdown, one scheme that helped hundreds of people is being relaunched.

The Bishop Auckland Coronavirus Angels scheme was launched by Dehenna Davison, the MP for Bishop Auckland, in County Durham, earlier this year.

Since the creation of the initiative back in the spring, Ms Davison and her team of volunteers have helped more than 650 residents with deliveries of food and or medication.

They also aimed to tackle the issue of loneliness by making phone calls to those self-isolating.

With new restrictions in force across England to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the MP has re-launched the Coronavirus Angels scheme and is in the process of coordinating a community response.

When the measures were announced, volunteers immediately offered to help again and it was expected that the scheme would be up and running by today.

She said: “As restrictions were lifted and people were no longer asked to shield, we wound down the scheme.

"However, with the introduction of tighter regulations, my team and I will be working throughout the month to ensure everyone who reaches out for help is heard.

“We will be trying to match up volunteers to people who need help, whether they need emergency supplies delivering or just a phone call to help with loneliness during self-isolation."

“Back in March I had so many people volunteer to help, and I am already getting people contacting me offering to sign up again.

"If you are struggling to pick up medical supplies, if you need your shopping collected or any other essentials, our volunteers are here to help.”

To sign up for support visit dehennadavison.com/i-need-help-or-support or to volunteer with the BACA group go to dehennadavison.com/coronavirus-volunteer