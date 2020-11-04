A PIONEERING initiative to use woodcraft to help military veterans to tackle mental health problems is expanding into County Durham.

Veterans Woodcraft has moved into new premises in Newton Aycliffe and is helping to fill a gap left by the recent announcement that the Phoenix House rehabilitation centre, run by Help For Heroes at Catterick, is to close.

Mo Usman, formerly Help For Heroes’ Head of Recovery in the North, and centre manager at Phoenix House, is helping to shape development plans for the community interest company.

Veterans Woodcraft, founded three years ago, became part of therapeutic activities at Phoenix House before moving to a new site at Richmond. Now, with demand for its products growing, it has moved to the IES centre at Aycliffe.

“I believe we can develop this into something really important for veterans in the North-East,” said Mr Usman. “We know there is an urgent need and, in the worst cases, we will avert suicides.”

He said that the need for support had been underlined by two veterans, who were close to Veterans Woodcraft, taking their own lives during lockdown.

Mr Usman has also revealed that he has written to Help For Heroes with a plan to keep Phoenix House open through collaborations with other charities.

Army veteran Chris Morgan, one of the founders of Veterans Woodcraft, said: “There’s no miracle cure for mental illness but we can help manage it, and our only profit is someone leaving here with a smile on their face.”