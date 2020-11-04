A MAN has appeared at court following a "violent attack" on another person.
Mark Ballan, 45, appeared at Durham Crown Court yesterday where he denied wounding with intent but entered a formal guilty plea to unlawful wounding.
The charge follows an incident which took place on Saturday, October 5, last year.
HH Judge James Adkin, told the court he would require a pre-sentence report from the National Probation Service and an updated victim personal statement before passing sentence for what he described as a "violent attack".
Ballan, of Temperance Terrace, Billy Row, in Crook, was given unconditional bail and will appear at Durham Crown Court on the morning of Friday, November 27.