THE nightmare of anti-social behaviour continued over the weekend, for a town beset by out of control youths.

Officers from Crook Police responded to several reports of antisocial behaviour over the weekend with around 40 young people gathering in Glenholme Park.

A number had been drinking and were escorted home by officers with seven given official warnings.

The park area was littered with empty bottles of beer and general rubbish and one of the police vehicles parked within close proximity was egged.

Crook Police also received reports of two thefts from Lidl where teenagers were suspected of stealing crates of beer.

Anyone who has any information about this incident, is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident reference number 384 of October 30.

Sergeant Grant Cockerill, of Crook Police, said: “We know that these last few months have been particularly hard for teenagers and we are working with The 3 Towns Area Action Partnership and Durham County Council to explore options to create more youth provision in the town.

“However, the type of behaviour shown over the weekend is unacceptable and the majority of parents whose children we escorted home were genuinely shocked by the behaviour.

“We are urging all parents and carers to speak to their children, who could face the prospect of receiving a criminal record which can affect their futures.

“We will continue to respond to any incidents reported to us but urge parents and carers to make sure they know where their children are at night.”

Durham County Councillor for Crook, Andrea Pattison said: “We want everyone to stay safe and everyone needs to play their part and that includes our young people. Our Police teams will be taking firm action with offenders and I’d like to appeal to all of the parents and young people to take responsibility for their actions and think about the consequences their actions have for other members of the community.”