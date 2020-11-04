TWO members of staff at a supermarket feared they were going to be stabbed when they confronted a shoplifter.

Suspicion fell on Kielan Tallentire over his behaviour on entering Morrison’s in Spennymoor, at about 6pm, on August 27.

Durham Crown Court was told he was observed walking up and down aisles, before placing items down his trousers and turning to leave the premises.

Two female store workers blocked his way and asked Tallentire if he was going to remove the items he had taken, a chocolate bar and sandwich pack.

Chris Wood, prosecuting, said the defendant tried to push past and was prevented, telling the women: “Do you want it, do you want f***ing cutting?”

He partly produced what appeared to be a knife handle from his pocket.

Believing it was a knife and combined with his aggressive attitude, he was allowed to leave.

On his arrest, later, he admitted stealing the chocolate and sandwiches, but denied possessing a knife.

By the time he appeared at a crown court plea hearing, last month, however, he admitted a charge of robbery.

Dr Wood read from the impact statements of the victims, both of whom feared what might have happened had Tallentire fully produced the knife.

One stated that the incident, “knocked me for six” and both are more fearful at work as a result, seeing many customers as potentially “suspicious”.

The court was told the defendant, of Hawthorn Road, Spennymoor, has 28 convictions for 56 offences at the age of only 19.

Stephen Hamill, mitigating, said: “The hallmarks of this offending are his age and lack of maturity. He’s 19, going on 14, by way of his actions.

“There was no planning behind this offence, but he has taken steps to improve himself while in prison and has certificates.”

Mr Hamill said the motive was hunger as he was homeless with no money and so had to resort to stealing low value items like sandwiches and chocolate.

“Drug addiction has ruined his life and alienated him from his family, while that day he was turned away from shop after shop and went to Morrisons simply to get food.”

Imposing a 30-month sentence in a young offenders’ institution, Judge James Adkin told Tallentire if he continues to use drugs he will continue to offend.

The judge recommended a condition of his licence, on his release from the custodial element of his sentence, would be a prohibition from entering Morrison’s in Spennymoor.