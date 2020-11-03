A KNIFE-WIELDING robber is being hunted by police after they threatened a shop worker before fleeing with cash.
Detectives are appealing for information following the armed robbery last night.
The incident happened shortly before 7pm at McColls Shop on Front Street, West Auckland.
It is believed the suspect, who was wearing a balaclava/ski mask, entered the shop and threatened the staff member with a knife before making off with a sum of money.
Sergeant Phil Collingwood said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim who was particularly vulnerable due to the time of night - thankfully however no one was injured. “If you have any information in relation to the incident, please can you contact South Durham CID on 01325 742311 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555 111 .”