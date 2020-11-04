A MAN was treated in hospital after he was bitten by a loose dog in an unprovoked attack.

The victim’s mother has taken to social media to issue a warning to dog walkers following the incident in Newton Aycliffe.

She said the attack happened at 3.30pm on Sunday, November 1, in the town centre and resulted in both her son and her Shih Tzu suffering puncture wounds.

In a statement online she said: My son and my dogs were attacked this afternoon in the town centre.

“The dog that attacked was a black and white husky-type dog. The dog’s owner – a man – had two dogs with him. He was using the money machine at Halifax, while the dogs were tied up.

“My son had to go to accident and emergency for attention to the bite wounds on his arm.

“One of our dogs – a small shih tzu – has had to be seen by a vet because of her bites.

“The police have been informed, as the owner left the scene after he finally got control of his dog.”

The post has gained a lot of attention online with many claiming they have been attacked by a similar dog.

One Facebook user posted in community group, Anything Aycliffe, to share her frustration, she said: “A husky attacked me and my cockapoo right outside my front door in Aycliffe last Friday. The police were informed not sure if it’s the same dog.

"I hope you’re all ok it’s so distressing to everyone involved when this happens it makes me so cross these people think they can have dogs like that that are known to have a high prey drive and not have them under control.”

Another said: “I am sure that is the same dog that attacked mine. Even though he was in our garden the guy just walked away saying sorry. It needs to be found and put down – he can’t even control it.”

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) it is illegal for a dog to be ‘out of control’ or to bite or attack someone.

The legislation also makes it an offence if a person is worried or afraid that a dog may bite them.

Since 1991 it has been illegal for dogs to be ‘out of control in a public place’ in the Dangerous Dogs Act.

In 2014 the law was amended to include incidents on private property.

A witness who was in a town centre shop at the time of the attack said: "When I left the man looked like he was struggling to control the dog and was dragging it all over screaming at it, it went for another dog after that was tied up."

Durham Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “This incident was reported to us just after 6pm.

“It’s thought the dog came loose after being tied up and ran over to the callers dog, when the owner tried to intervene the dog bit the victim on the arm – the owner did go to hospital and was treated for puncture wounds. Enquiries are ongoing.”