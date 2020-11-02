A WOMAN out walking has been threatened by two men.
The incident took place at about 4.30pm on Saturday October 24.
Police said the woman was walking along The Burn between McKenzie Place and Burn Lane, in Newton Aycliffe, before she was approached.
Two men who were sat on child mini moto's were verbally abusive and threatening.
They are thought to be around 30-years-old.
One of the men has a distinctive dog tattoo on his hand,
If anyone has any information that could assist police, please contact PC 2701 Cattermole at Durham Police on 101 quoting crime number CRI00299801.