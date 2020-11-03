A BUSINESS owner has been helping out young children through the half term by cooking them a free brunch.

Kimberley Clark, who owns Kim’s Kitchen set herself the challenge to cook 10,000 meals for people during lockdown in the spring.

She managed to cook over 20,000 and has never stopped. Now she is finding new causes to cook for, all in the name of community spirit.

Mrs Clark looked to help families during the half term by providing a breakfast brunch for the children.

Families were invited to the Randolph Centre in Evenwood near, Bishop Auckland on Wednesday, October 28.

The meals were collected by children in a socially distanced setting.

The meals provided a sandwich, sausage roll, crisps, fruit and juice.

Mrs Clark said: “Its been a bit of a whirlwind, I think its good to put politics aside and help people.

“It was a fabulous success and I had anticipated around 40 or 50 portions for the kids but in reality, it was more than 80.

"It can really be an eye opener, and I think the community centre has plans to set something up along these line in the future.

“I am very grateful to the Randolph Centre for allowing us to us their premises.

"The community spirit really showed on the day and we had a lot of support.

Even my sister and her friends came to help out as well and I would like to thank them all for their help and support.”

John Bailey Tesco’s Community Champion donated juice and biscuits and it is hoped the Randolph Centre can set up a foodbank for children over future school holidays.

Mrs Clark added: “I am happy to do it all again, I cook all the time and I am cooking a two-day lunch for the elderly this week.

“Christmas is around the corner and I will be happy to do this all over again. We have some Christmas activity packs planned so its all the to do list right now.”

John Bogle from the Randolph Community Centre said: "The day seemed to be a great success if I'm honest all credit goes to Kim and the lasses that helped out."

John Bailey Tesco Community Champion said: "Kimberley is a champion in her own rights, she is a star in our community she never fails to come up with something, she is a star and thanks to her children were fed."