THE number of new Covid-19 cases reported across each postcode area in the North-East and North Yorkshire in the past week has been revealed.
Latest Public Health England data shows the number of new Covid-19 cases between October 20 and October 27 in an interactive map.
The map splits the country up by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), which are small areas with an average population of 7,200.
The data is updated every weekday, and the map shows the latest seven days for which complete data is available.
It shows the Covid-19 hotspots within communities and shows almost 170 North-East and North Yorkshire postcodes have now seen a higher than average rise in cases.
Areas where there are three or fewer cases are not flagged up as potential 'coronavirus hotspots' and are not reflected on the map.
The latest data shows the hotspots Picture: PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND
Here are the areas that have seen more than two new cases reported between October 20 and October 27, published on November 2.
The total number of cases recorded over that seven-day period is listed below:
County Durham
Ouston & Beamish - 19 cases
Pelton & Perkinsville - 24 cases
Chester-le-Street North - 24 cases
Great Lumley & Bournmoor - 50 cases
Chester-le-Street South & East - 20 cases
Chester-le-Street Town & Pelton Fell - 31 cases
Sacriston - 26 cases
Bearpark & Witton Gilbert - 16 cases
Newton Hall & Brasside - 6 cases
Belmont & Carrville - 22 cases
Aykley Heads, Neville's Cross & Langley Moor - 26 cases
Durham City - 135 cases
Gilesgate & Old Durham - 15 cases
Sherburn & West Rainton - 18 cases
Seaham Northlea & Westlea - 22 cases
Seaham Central & South - 14 cases
Murton North & Parkside - 10 cases
Easington & Hawthorn - 18 cases
South Murton & South Hetton - 16 cases
Peterlee East - 15 cases
Horden - 10 cases
Peterlee West - 15 cases
Peterlee South - 17 cases
Blackhall - 21 cases
Shotton & Haswell - 18 cases
Thornley & Wheatley Hill - 22 cases
Coxhoe & Quarrington Hill - 38 cases
High Shincliffe & Bowburn - 15 cases
Wingate & Castle Eden -17 cases
Trimdon & Fishburn - 18 cases
Sedgefield & Bishop Middleham - 22 cases
Stanley North & East - 15 cases
Burnopfield - 18 cases
Catchgate & Dipton - 29 cases
Stanley South - 35 cases
Stanley West & Annfield Plain - 25 cases
Benfieldside, Hamsterley & Medomsley - 39 cases
Consett - 38 cases
Delves Lane & Leadgate -31 cases
Lanchester - 11 cases
Bridgehill, Castleside & Harehope Hill - 33 cases
Stanhope & Weardale - 16 cases
Langley Park & Satley - 10 cases
Esh Winning & Ushaw Moor - 8 cases
Brandon & Brancepeth - 12 cases
Crook South - 23 cases
Crook North & Tow Low - 16 cases
Tudhoe Grange - 16 cases
Spennymoor East & Ferryhill West - 14 cases
Ferryhill East & Cornforth - 11 cases
Spennymoor West - 26 cases
Coundon North - 19 cases
Saint Helen Auckland & West Auckland - 25 cases
Evenwood, Cockfield & Staindrop - 46 cases
Bishop Auckland North & Coundon Grange - 16 cases
Bishop Auckland Central & West - 14 cases
Bishop Auckland South - 14 cases
Chilton - 21 cases
Newton Aycliffe North - 25 cases
Newton Aycliffe East - 13 cases
Newton Aycliffe West -19 cases
Newton Aycliffe South - 9 cases
Shildon - 20 cases
Stanhope & Weardale - 16 cases
Barnard Castle - 6 cases
Darlington
Faverdale, Heighington & Sadberge - 15 cases
Harrowgate Hill - 24 cases
Whinfield - 13 cases
Haughton Le Skerne - 19 cases
Albert Hill & Red Hall - 32 cases
Bank Top - 40 cases
Firthmoor - 13 cases
Park East - 21 cases
College & Park West - 15 cases
Central Darlington - 16 cases
Pierremont - 15 cases
Cockerton & Hopetown - 20 cases
Rise Carr - 9 cases
Hummersknott - 17 cases
Middleton & Hurworth - 29 cases
Hartlepool
Headland & West View - 34 cases
Clavering - 44 cases
The Fens, Elwick & Hart - 44 cases
Jesmond - 23 cases
Wooler Road - 27 cases
Old Town & Grange - 19 cases
Harbour & Victoria - 17 cases
Foggy Furze - 12 cases
Seaton Carew - 20 cases
Rossmere & Mill - 16 cases
Owton Manor - 20 cases
Rift House & Summerhill - 18 cases
Stockton
Billingham West, Stillington & Longnewton - 35 cases
Billingham North & Wolviston - 36 cases
Billingham East & Haverton Hill - 31 cases
Billingham Central - 45 cases
Billingham South - 27 cases
Norton High Street - 25 cases
Norton South - 39 cases
Norton North - 25 cases
Roseworth - 43 cases
Hardwick & Salters Lane - 31 cases
Eastbourne & Newham Grange - 28 cases
Elm Tree & Grangefield - 20 cases
Rimswell & Bishopsgarth - 20 cases
Hartburn - 25 cases
Central Stockton, Portrack & Low Hartburn - 50 cases
Thornaby North - 26 cases
Thornaby Mandale - 45 cases
Thornaby South - 32 cases
Thornaby Village - 20 cases
Ingleby Barwick West - 76 cases
Eaglescliffe - 42 cases
Yarm - 40 cases
Ingleby Barwick East & Hilton - 24 cases
Middlesbrough
Newport & Maze Park - 36 cases
Kader - 22 cases
Stainton & Hemlington - 20 cases
Coulby Newham - 24 cases
Marton West - 9 cases
Nunthorpe & Marton East - 41 cases
Easterside - 22 cases
Beechwood & James Cook - 26 cases
Acklam - 23 cases
Linthorpe West - 34 cases
Linthorpe East & Albert Park - 14 cases
Park Vale - 20 cases
Ormesby - 20 cases
Park End - 24 cases
Thorntree - 36 cases
Berwick Hills - 19 cases
North Ormesby & Brambles - 18 cases
Middlesbrough Central - 38 cases
Ayresome - 26 cases
Redcar and Cleveland
Dormanstown - 11 cases
Redcar Town & Coatham - 7 cases
Redcar Lakes North - 18 cases
Redcar East - 22 cases
Redcar Lakes South - 19 cases
Marske - 22 cases
Saltburn - 13 cases
Guisborough Outer & Upleatham - 14 cases
Guisborough West - 6 cases
Guisborough North - 14 cases
Bankfields - 24 cases
Eston - 38 cases
Grangetown - 19 cases
South Bank & Teesville - 50 cases
Hambleton, North Yorkshire
Rudby & Ingleby - 13 cases
Great Ayton & Stokesley - 13 cases
Brompton, Appleton & Thimbleby - 13 cases
Northallerton South & Leeming Bar - 32 cases
Northallerton - 20 cases
Leeming, Pickhill & Thornton - 9 cases
Thirsk North - 28 cases
Helmsley & Ampleforth - 6 cases
Thirsk South & Coxwold - 18 cases
Bedale & Snape - 24 cases
Richmondshire, North Yorkshire
Catterick & Brompton-on-Swale - 13 cases
North Richmondshire - 8 cases
Catterick Garrison & Colburn - 35 cases
Leyburn, Middleham & Tunstall - 11 cases
