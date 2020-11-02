THE number of new Covid-19 cases reported across each postcode area in the North-East and North Yorkshire in the past week has been revealed.

Latest Public Health England data shows the number of new Covid-19 cases between October 20 and October 27 in an interactive map. 

The map splits the country up by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), which are small areas with an average population of 7,200.

The data is updated every weekday, and the map shows the latest seven days for which complete data is available.

It shows the Covid-19 hotspots within communities and shows almost 170 North-East and North Yorkshire postcodes have now seen a higher than average rise in cases.

Areas where there are three or fewer cases are not flagged up as potential 'coronavirus hotspots' and are not reflected on the map.

The latest data shows the hotspots Picture: PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND

Here are the areas that have seen more than two new cases reported between October 20 and October 27, published on November 2.

The total number of cases recorded over that seven-day period is listed below:

County Durham

Ouston & Beamish - 19 cases

Pelton & Perkinsville - 24 cases

Chester-le-Street North - 24 cases

Great Lumley & Bournmoor - 50 cases

Chester-le-Street South & East - 20 cases

Chester-le-Street Town & Pelton Fell - 31 cases

Sacriston - 26 cases

Bearpark & Witton Gilbert - 16 cases

Newton Hall & Brasside - 6 cases

Belmont & Carrville - 22 cases

Aykley Heads, Neville's Cross & Langley Moor - 26 cases

Durham City - 135 cases

Gilesgate & Old Durham - 15 cases

Sherburn & West Rainton - 18 cases

Seaham Northlea & Westlea - 22 cases

Seaham Central & South - 14 cases

Murton North & Parkside - 10 cases

Easington & Hawthorn - 18 cases

South Murton & South Hetton - 16 cases

Peterlee East - 15 cases

Horden - 10 cases

Peterlee West - 15 cases

Peterlee South - 17 cases

Blackhall - 21 cases

Shotton & Haswell - 18 cases

Thornley & Wheatley Hill - 22 cases

Coxhoe & Quarrington Hill - 38 cases

High Shincliffe & Bowburn - 15 cases

Wingate & Castle Eden -17 cases

Trimdon & Fishburn - 18 cases

Sedgefield & Bishop Middleham - 22 cases

Stanley North & East - 15 cases

Burnopfield - 18 cases

Catchgate & Dipton - 29 cases

Stanley South - 35 cases

Stanley West & Annfield Plain - 25 cases

Benfieldside, Hamsterley & Medomsley - 39 cases

Consett - 38 cases

Delves Lane & Leadgate -31 cases

Lanchester - 11 cases

Bridgehill, Castleside & Harehope Hill - 33 cases

Stanhope & Weardale - 16 cases

Langley Park & Satley - 10 cases

Esh Winning & Ushaw Moor - 8 cases

Brandon & Brancepeth - 12 cases

Crook South - 23 cases

Crook North & Tow Low - 16 cases

Tudhoe Grange - 16 cases

Spennymoor East & Ferryhill West - 14 cases

Ferryhill East & Cornforth - 11 cases

Spennymoor West - 26 cases

Coundon North - 19 cases

Saint Helen Auckland & West Auckland - 25 cases

Evenwood, Cockfield & Staindrop - 46 cases

Bishop Auckland North & Coundon Grange - 16 cases

Bishop Auckland Central & West - 14 cases

Bishop Auckland South - 14 cases

Chilton - 21 cases

Newton Aycliffe North - 25 cases

Newton Aycliffe East - 13 cases

Newton Aycliffe West -19 cases

Newton Aycliffe South - 9 cases

Shildon - 20 cases

Stanhope & Weardale - 16 cases

Barnard Castle - 6 cases

Darlington

Faverdale, Heighington & Sadberge - 15 cases

Harrowgate Hill - 24 cases

Whinfield - 13 cases

Haughton Le Skerne - 19 cases

Albert Hill & Red Hall - 32 cases

Bank Top - 40 cases

Firthmoor - 13 cases

Park East - 21 cases

College & Park West - 15 cases

Central Darlington - 16 cases

Pierremont - 15 cases

Cockerton & Hopetown - 20 cases

Rise Carr - 9 cases

Hummersknott - 17 cases

Middleton & Hurworth - 29 cases

Hartlepool

Headland & West View - 34 cases

Clavering - 44 cases

The Fens, Elwick & Hart - 44 cases

Jesmond - 23 cases

Wooler Road - 27 cases

Old Town & Grange - 19 cases

Harbour & Victoria - 17 cases

Foggy Furze - 12 cases

Seaton Carew - 20 cases

Rossmere & Mill - 16 cases

Owton Manor - 20 cases

Rift House & Summerhill - 18 cases 

Stockton

Billingham West, Stillington & Longnewton - 35 cases

Billingham North & Wolviston - 36 cases

Billingham East & Haverton Hill - 31 cases

Billingham Central - 45 cases

Billingham South - 27 cases

Norton High Street - 25 cases

Norton South - 39 cases

Norton North - 25 cases

Roseworth - 43 cases

Hardwick & Salters Lane - 31 cases

Eastbourne & Newham Grange - 28 cases

Elm Tree & Grangefield - 20 cases

Rimswell & Bishopsgarth - 20 cases

Hartburn - 25 cases

Central Stockton, Portrack & Low Hartburn - 50 cases

Thornaby North - 26 cases

Thornaby Mandale - 45 cases

Thornaby South - 32 cases

Thornaby Village - 20 cases

Ingleby Barwick West - 76 cases

Eaglescliffe - 42 cases

Yarm - 40 cases

Ingleby Barwick East & Hilton - 24 cases

Middlesbrough

Newport & Maze Park - 36 cases

Kader - 22 cases

Stainton & Hemlington - 20 cases

Coulby Newham - 24 cases

Marton West - 9 cases

Nunthorpe & Marton East - 41 cases

Easterside - 22 cases

Beechwood & James Cook - 26 cases

Acklam - 23 cases

Linthorpe West - 34 cases

Linthorpe East & Albert Park - 14 cases

Park Vale - 20 cases

Ormesby - 20 cases

Park End - 24 cases

Thorntree - 36 cases

Berwick Hills - 19 cases

North Ormesby & Brambles - 18 cases

Middlesbrough Central - 38 cases

Ayresome - 26 cases

Redcar and Cleveland

Dormanstown - 11 cases

Redcar Town & Coatham - 7 cases

Redcar Lakes North - 18 cases

Redcar East - 22 cases

Redcar Lakes South - 19 cases

Marske - 22 cases

Saltburn - 13 cases

Guisborough Outer & Upleatham - 14 cases

Guisborough West - 6 cases

Guisborough North - 14 cases

Bankfields - 24 cases

Eston - 38 cases

Grangetown - 19 cases

South Bank & Teesville - 50 cases

Hambleton, North Yorkshire

Rudby & Ingleby - 13 cases

Great Ayton & Stokesley - 13 cases

Brompton, Appleton & Thimbleby - 13 cases

Northallerton South & Leeming Bar - 32 cases

Northallerton - 20 cases

Leeming, Pickhill & Thornton - 9 cases

Thirsk North - 28 cases

Helmsley & Ampleforth - 6 cases

Thirsk South & Coxwold - 18 cases

Bedale & Snape - 24 cases

Richmondshire, North Yorkshire

Catterick & Brompton-on-Swale - 13 cases

North Richmondshire - 8 cases

Catterick Garrison & Colburn - 35 cases

Leyburn, Middleham & Tunstall - 11 cases