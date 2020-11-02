POLICE are requesting residents of a rural dale to keep their eyes peeled for a missing tractor.
Officers from Crook Police are asking Weardale residents to keep an eye out for a tractor that was stolen at the weekend.
The theft occurred at a farm in Frosterley sometime overnight between Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1.
It is described as a red and black Case IH with yellow front tyres and is similar to the one pictured.
Police are requesting that anyone who has seen the tractor or has information of the theft contact PC Tinkler from Bishop Auckland response on 101 quoting incident number 101 of November 1.
Police in Weardale on the hunt for stolen tractor
