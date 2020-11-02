THREE men were arrested following a fight in broad daylight, which left one of them needing hospital treatment.
Police were called to an altercation involving several men in Silverdale Place, Newton Aycliffe, at about 1.15pm on Sunday.
Three men were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.
One of the suspects required hospital treatment for a shoulder injury.
Sergeant Andy Boyd, of Newton Aycliffe Police, said: “We would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is nothing to suggest anyone else is at risk of harm.”
A spokesperson for Durham police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting incident reference 198 of November 1.
