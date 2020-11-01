The Prime Minister’s announcement of the proposed latest nationwide lockdown measures in England brought a mixed response amid politicians and business figures.

In a message to constituents, Bishop Auckland’s Conservative MP Dehenna Davison said further action had to be taken, based on the scientific advice, but Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s extension of the furlough scheme was “crucial”.

“The scientific modelling suggests that, unless further action is taken to bring down the R rate, we could see Covid deaths in even greater numbers than in the spring.

“Crucially, it has been confirmed that the furlough scheme will be extended until the end of November.”

She stressed that the measures announced by Mr Johnson, on Saturday evening, are subject to the approval of Parliament, and MPs will debate and vote on it, on Wednesday.

Ms Davison pledged to share further details today (Monday) when she receives the official guidance from Number 10, which she is, “currently chasing up urgently”.

But, in the constituency message, she added: “Thank you, as always, for your patience and cooperation.

“It is such a tough time, but I remain thoroughly proud of how our community has come together and acted in this face of this national crisis.”

But South Shields Labour MP Emma Lewell-Buck was one of many in her party to state that the measures are being introduced “after the horse has bolted.”

“The Prime Minister was warned by his medical advisors in September we needed a national lockdown for two weeks, he refused.

“Lives and livelihoods have been lost.

“We are now facing a month-long lockdown.

“He and his Cabinet have a lot to answer for.”

Business leaders were largely supportive, but believe a clear exit path needs to be put in place.

Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said: “The Chancellor is right to extend furlough but there is still not enough certainty for businesses to plan.

“The Northern Powerhouse Partnership supports these efforts, but by extending the support beyond the end of the national lockdown, we can allow businesses to protect more viable jobs.

“The uncertainty has been avoided by near neighbours like in France and in Germany.

“The recovery still needs be planned and we cannot afford to put off building back better.

“Many unviable jobs have already been lost and there is now a large number of people looking for employment.”

James Ramsbotham, chief executive, North East England Chamber of Commerce said the lockdown measures must meet five business tests, under the headings “evidence”, “clarity”, “support”, “testing” and “exit strategy”.

“Are the restrictions evidence-based and targeted effectively?

“Are the restrictions clear and do businesses have time to prepare?

“Is support for businesses commensurate with the impact on them?

“How will the time be used to fix the Test, Trace and Isolate system?

“Is there a clear process for increasing and decreasing restrictions?

“The Government needs to speak honestly with the nation, setting out a clear plan, the evidence for its actions, and significant increases in the support available for businesses and employees facing the hardship of no demand or the crushing blow of closure.”

Publicans in the region, like the rest of the hospitality industry, will be seeking, “a robust support package”, stated real ale and pub pressure group, Camra.

National chairman Nik Antona said: “A second lockdown is a devastating blow for an industry that is currently on its knees.

“Pubs have already invested thousands to reopen Covid-safe environments despite facing seriously reduced incomes.

“Simply put, the new lockdown couldn’t come at a worse time.

“The Government must introduce a robust support package for all pubs and breweries, regardless of their current rateable value.

“While an extension to the furlough scheme is welcomed, it does not go far enough.

“We need more details of how much support will be offered along with a clear roadmap out of lockdown to ensure local jobs and businesses are not lost forever.”