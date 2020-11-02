AN unwanted visitor was met with a violent attack by a man wielding a pair of hairdresser’s scissors.

The victim was stabbed three times with the 6in-bladed scissors by Jack Lockey in the back yard outside the home of the defendant’s girlfriend, in East View Terrace, Shildon, on July 22 this year.

Durham Crown Court was told Lockey looked out and saw the man at the rear of the house at about 7pm.

He armed himself with the scissors, went out of the front door and confronted the visitor in the back yard, bouncing around in front of him.

Lockey said: “Have some of that”, as he lunged at him with the scissors, catching him in the arm, causing an immediate loss of blood.

He made several further lunges, thrusting the makeshift weapon at the almost defenceless man, who looked down and saw the blood flow.

Anthony Dunne, prosecuting, said the victim had no further recollection of the incident, and next recalled coming around in hospital.

A near neighbour, who witnessed the incident, told police he saw the pair apparently squaring up to each other, before Lockey spat out at the other man and threatened to put “more holes” in him, before lunging at him and shouting: “Get out of my lass’s house.”

Mr Dunne said the witness told police the victim appeared calm and did kick out at Lockey, who fell to the ground, but got back up and “launched himself” at him, saying: “I’ve stabbed you seven times. Do you want more?”

The onlooker said the victim did not seem to retaliate and moved away into the back garden.

Lockey shouted abuse and then left on a pedal bike.

The victim was treated for stab wounds to the left arm, chest and back, suffering a collapsed lung and a build up of blood pressure in the arm, requiring emergency surgery and a subsequent skin graft.

He was only discharged from hospital a week later but has continued to attend outpatient appointments.

The injuries have affected his ability to work normally.

Lockey was arrested shortly after the attack near Shildon Railway Station.

He denied having been in East View Terrace or being in a confrontation, but then made no comment replies.

But the defendant, 25, of Scott Street, Shildon, admitted wounding with intent at his first court appearance.

David Lamb, for Lockey, presented character testimonials to the court on his behalf, while Judge James Adkin also read psychiatric and probation reports.

He said in response to “modest provocation”, Lockey reacted with “sustained violence” under the influence of vodka and diazepam.

“You should have called the police if you had concerns or ushered him away.”

Judge Adkin imposed a prison sentence of six years and eight months.