Police and the Crown Prosecution Service have been handed a dossier urging them to investigate Dominic Cummings for allegedly perverting the course of justice, it has emerged.

The Northern Echo can confirm a 225-page report has been handed to police and CPS about Mr Cummings' journeys to the north-east, including his notorious trip to Barnard Castle at the height of lockdown.

The former chief prosecutor for the North West Nazir Afzal wants the CPS to prosecute the Prime Minister’s adviser for his 260-mile trip to Durham.

In the submission, Mr Afzal’s lawyers claim Mr Cummings was responsible for six breaches of lockdown. It calls for the CPS to take action claiming there is sufficient evidence to charge Mr Cummings.

Mr Cummings has denied any wrongdoing and has been consistently backed by Downing Street. Durham Police investigated the incident at the time and chose not to take any action.

However, Afzal’s lawyers gave details of the allegations in the documents, which were sent on Friday to Durham police, the Metropolitan police and Max Hill, the director of public prosecutions, and his staff at the CPS.

Mr Afzal, who lost his brother to Covid during the pandemic, confirmed to The Northern Echo that the dossier is now in the hands of police and CPS.

In a statement released to The Northern Echo, Mr Afzal said: "The police investigation so far has been cursory and incomplete."

He added: "It is now a matter for the police and CPS to decide whether to take this forward.

"There is a perception currently that the law isn't being applied equally and the poorest, most vulnerable and least powerful of our citizens are those that suffer.

"We watch with interest."