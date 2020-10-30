A CHOCOLATE shop in Barnard Castle will shut for two weeks after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Chocolate Fayre, which has a shop in Horsemarket, said it had taken the decision to keep everyone safe.
The shop, which sells a range of luxury chocolate items, is owned by Kenny Walker and Sarah Wall
A statement released on social media said: "With the safety of our staff and customers always coming first, unfortunately a member of our back room staff has tested positive for covid, and as a result, we have taken the difficult decision to close for the next two weeks in order that everyone is kept safe.
"We know that you are all keen to get hold of Christmas goodies, but please bear with us, and be reassured that we will back as soon as we can. This also means that our website is currently out of action too, I’m afraid."