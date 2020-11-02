A SUPERSTORE has celebrated ten years with one of their biggest foodbank donations to date.

Tesco community in Bishop Auckland have rallied together to deliver food to three foodbanks and two schools in the area.

The recipients include Little Chefs, Big Chefs in West Auckland, Willington Open Door Methodist Church, and Woodhouse Close Community Church.

Donations where also handed to schools for the half term including Etherley Land Primary School and Hunwick Primary School.

The collection ran from Friday, October16 to Monday, October 19. The collection managed to total enough meals for 800 families.

This all comes as the Bishop Auckland store celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Tesco Community Champion John Bailey said: “The generosity of people in our area is unbelievable and the community spirit is marvellous.

"All the charity work which we do is supported every time by the community and management and we really appreciate it.

“I personally would like to thank all staff and everyone.

"We have a great team at Bishop Auckland, here’s to the next ten years thanks to everyone."

Sue Shine from Willington Open Door Methodist Church said: “Tesco customers along with customers from other supermarkets are amazing in their generosity to support families and individuals struggling at this time.

“The timing really helped us prepare for half term when we also provide families with holiday cookery and activity packs, which are supported from Tesco and other supermarkets and council grants.

"On Monday alone over 140 people benefited from food and activities but the food bank donations remain for those in short term crisis.”

Joanne Iceton CEO of Little Chefs, Big Chefs CIC said: “Not only does John go beyond his role in store, he will always endeavour to help with any requests that we have, be that pumpkins, food supplies and support, even if this means doing this in his own time."