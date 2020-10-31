A VILLAGE is getting into the Halloween spirit with a traditional scary scarecrow competition.
The third annual Fir Tree Halloween scarecrow competition is off to a spooky start. The village has created some crazy creatures as well as a homage to cinema legends.
There are currently 12 scarecrows which includes old favourites like Boris the haybale spider and new faces like the Dorothy and friends from the Wizard of Oz.
Some scarecrows reflect the current times with one dress in PPE.
The scarecrows will be judged by Durham County Councillor for Crook, Patricia Joplin on Sunday November 1.
The winners this year will get a bottle of wine.
Joyce Drummond Hill of the Fir Tree Residents Association said: “Not even Covid-19 could break Fir Tree’s village spirit, its been another good turn out this year and they all look great.”
The scarecrows are currently on show and spread around the village on a ‘Halloween trail’ for anyone who would like to see them.