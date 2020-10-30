A MAN who stole his grandmother’s car and crashed it into a wall whilst high on drugs has appeared at court.

Keegan Edward Hill’s DNA was found inside the vehicle on airbags which had deployed - when police arrived he had fled the scene.

His grandmother had called the police when she noticed her Ford Fiesta and handbag missing from her home.

Saba Shan, prosecuting, said: “The defendant had been living with his grandmother for a couple of weeks before this incident took place.

"She came downstairs at around 8am and noticed that her car was missing, she then noticed that her handbag and its contents were also gone.

"She contacted the police and the car was located later that day, it had suffered significant damage after being crashed into a wall on Manor Road, in St Helen Auckland."

The court heard that Hill gave a "no comment" interview to police but did tell officers prior to being interviewed that "he did it."

A sample of blood taken from the 24-year-old showed he had 200mg of Benzoylecgonine, the cocaine breakdown product, in his system. The legal limit is 50mg.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, theft in a dwelling, driving whilst over the legal drug-drive limit, driving without a licence and driving without insurance on June 1 this year.

Elizabeth Aisbitt, mitigating, said the items were returned to the defendant's grandmother and the damage caused to the vehicle had been covered by insurance.

She added: "The relationship has been fully repaired, he is doing odd jobs round the house as reparation.

"At the time of the offence he was residing with his grandmother and he was experiencing issues in his personal life.

"He fully accepts that he was over the limit and says that he had taken cocaine on the evening prior.

"Throughout the course of the evening he was agitated and could not settle and he made the foolish and reckless decision to get behind the wheel."

District Judge Helen Cossins told Hill the offence was "mean" and his grandmother should not have suffered.

Hill, of Fairfield, Evenwood, near Bishop Auckland, was given a 12 month community order with 180 hours unpaid work.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and £95 victim surcharge.