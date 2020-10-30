A COMMUNITY arts organisation is delivering free art kits into the community to help with family fun during lockdown.

Daisy Arts, based in Bishop Auckland, has been giving theatre in a box packs to families in the Bishop Auckland and Shildon AAP district.

Jane Crawford, managing director of the project, said: “We received a parcel during lockdown containing booklets that we needed to put in our journal pack giveaways.

“The box that they arrived in slotted easily through the letterbox, and its shape inspired us to come up with the shadow puppet theatre packs.

“Telling and sharing stories is great for expanding our imaginations and whiling away days together.

“Our theatre boxes are a never-ending source of ‘what next’ as the sets and characters can be changed endlessly - we hope they’ll bring hours of fun and enjoyment to the whole family.

“For those that we can’t get the boxes to, we’re putting together a ‘how to’ video which will be online today to give families an idea of how to create their own version at home.

“We’re so happy to be sharing our fun sets with the community.”

The organisation has worked hard throughout lockdown to keep people inspired and provide families with creative activities to do, with many families in self isolation or struggling to keep youngsters occupied.

The director added: “Being at home and spending a lot of time indoors together can be difficult at times, thinking of things to do.

“We know that some families are having to isolate, some just can’t afford to get lots of craft activities in.

“Packaging of any kind, recycling cereal boxes or any food packaging can really help us on the way to making other things.

“We’ve a few craft videos on our Facebook and Instagram pages, and we hope they’ll inspire some imaginative time.”

Ian Thompson, from Bishop Auckland, said: “We received one of the puppet theatre sets the other day and three generations of family members worked on the production.

"What a laugh we have all had - our six-year-old was definitely in charge of operations and our storyline included a submarine and a giant naughty octopus!

"The octopus got caught on the submarine and could only get free after those inside had eaten their dinner of jam sandwiches, chocolate milkshake and wobbly jelly.

"It was the wobbly jelly that saved the day! We've all starred in the show, been an audience with popcorn, and even videoed a play with voice-overs.

"Thank you so much to Daisy Arts for this gift, I’m sure we will continue to have many hours of making up stories and having fun with it.

"It’s even got its own table now (our six-year-olds decision) so it can be used everyday!

"It’s brilliant, and the fact that we spent time on it altogether is very special.”

To keep up to date with the arts project for creative inspiration and 'how to' videos, follow Daisy Arts on Facebook. To apply for a letterbox kit message the page or email info@daisyarts.org

