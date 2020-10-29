AN animal hospital is urging pet owners to be well prepared as household firework displays are predicted to be more popular than ever this year.

With large-scale bonfire events scrapped this year due to Covid-19, Wear Referrals, in County Durham, is warning that household firework displays could be on the rise.

Bonfire night, as well as noisy celebrations such as Halloween, Diwali, Christmas and New Year, are all identified as occasions which can cause stress for pets – and, in turn, an anxious time for owners.

Ben Harris, clinical director at the practice, said: “This is a challenging time of year for pet owners, as there are so many potential triggers of stress in animals coming up over the next few months.

“There are the bangs of fireworks, the noisy and hectic festive season – including unfamiliar faces and smells and a change of routine.

"This year with public events largely unable to go ahead, we could well see many more small-scale displays closer to home.

“All of these can cause stress for pets, and while some owners will seek guidance or have experience of supporting their pets, there will also be those who haven’t been through this before.

“Pet ownership has dramatically increased throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, so supporting pets through the potential stress of ‘fireworks season’ will be a new experience for many people.

“There are numerous ways pet owners can help their animals cope with the stress of fireworks.

"The most useful approach may be to prepare them to loud bangs by using sound therapy, and there are many resources available to help desensitise your pet to loud noise.

“Distractions such as playing with them and masking background sounds can also be helpful.

"Some pets will also benefit from having a den to hide in.

“One of our top recommendations for pet owners is to remain calm.

"While it may be tempting to comfort a spooked cat or dog, this can actually be counter-productive.

“If owners appear to be unaffected, pets will feel more secure and confident.

"Pets could also benefit from pheromone diffusers, for example, Adaptil for dogs or Feliway for cats, and nutritional supplements."

“Finally, if there is marked noise phobia, then discussion with a local veterinarian about whether any prescription medications may be helpful and discussion with an animal behaviourist to help with firework phobia at other times of the year are advisable.”

For more information about Wear Referrals, and for further advice about helping pets keep calm during fireworks season, visit wear-referrals.co.uk or search for Wear Referrals on social media.