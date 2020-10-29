CASES of Covid-19 are still growing across parts of Teesside.

Large swathes of Teesside now have a seven-day rolling rate of more than 400 new cases per 100,000 people, with many areas recording an increasing number of cases.

Yesterday, it was announced that the Government have requested the Tees Valley moves to tier three “in the next 48 hours”.

It is understood the Government recommendation is based on rising hospitalisation numbers on Teesside and concerns from local Public Health England officials.

Across the Tees Valley, 32 wards now have a rolling rate of more than 400, joining large parts of the North-West and parts of Tyneside.

Stockton borough has the highest rate in the region – at 448.4 – with a total of 885 new cases in the seven days up to October 23.

The data is the most recent available on the Government’s coronavirus mapping service, with the areas with rates at higher than 400 per 100,000 marked in purple.

Public health officials are continuing to urge residents to remember their key messages about reducing the spread of the virus.

Councillor Jim Beall, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council’s Deputy Leader, said: “It’s giving us real cause for concern.

“It’s a stark reminder that we’re in a very serious situation and that we all need to do our bit to help reduce the spread of the virus in the Borough.

“That means following the hand washing, face covering and social distancing guidance, and not mixing with people from other households anywhere indoors.”

While Darlington as a whole has a rate of 293.1, three parts of the town have a rate above 400 – Harrowgate Hill, Albert Hill and Red Hall and Bank Top.

And while County Durham as a whole has a rate of 294.5, Durham City has the highest rate in the region at 1,520.1, with 220 new cases over seven days – that is 440 fewer than the seven days previously.

This is largely due to an outbreak at Durham University, which is starting to see the number of new cases drop.

The university is releasing its own data on cases. The most recent available shows the rolling seven day average of cases has been dropping from 137 on October 15 to 54 on October 23 and to 18 on Wednesday.

Three other areas in County Durham are in purple – Coxhoe and Quarrington Hill (484.9), Durham City (1,520.1) Great Lumley and Bournmoor (852.1) and Chester-le-Street town and Pelton Fell – 52 (532.9)

Meanwhile Newton Aycliffe South and Spennymoor East and Ferryhill West are the only parts of the county to have fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people (marked on the map in green).

Nowhere in the Tees Valley has a rate less than 400 per 100,000.

In North Yorkshire, which is still in Tier 1, only Northallerton South and Leeming Bar is in purple, along with two areas in York.

Areas where the rate is about 400 cases per 100,000 (New cases in seven days)

Darlington:

Harrowgate Hill – 410.7 (25)

Albert Hill and Red Hall – 435.5 (38)

Bank Top – 450.4 (35)

County Durham:

Coxhoe and Quarrington Hill – 484.9 (38)

Durham City – 1,520.1 (220)

Great Lumley and Bournmoor – 852.1 (62)

Chester-le-Street town and Pelton Fell – 532.9 (52)

Teesside:

Wooler Road – 427.5 (25)

Billingham East and Haverton Hill – 509.2 (44)

Billingham North and Wolviston – 557.0 (52)

Billingham Central – 603.8 (59)

Billingham South – 501.7 (29)

Norton North – 447.4 (27)

Norton South – 471.6 (41)

Hardwick and Salters Lane – 441.3 (40)

Rimswell and Bishopsgarth – 423.8 (22)

Fairfield – 405.6 (30)

Hartburn – 469.0 (29)

Thornaby Mandale – 510.6 (37)

Thornaby South – 833.3 (44)

Ingleby Barwick East and Hilton – 401.2 (28)

Ingleby Barwick West – 482.1 (79)

Trimdon – 506.1 (30)

Kader – 552.6 (28)

Beechwood and James Cook – 404.5 (23)

Nunthorpe and Marton East – 527.8 (54)

Bankfields – 442.3 (26)

South Bank and Teesville – 656.9 (67)

Thorntree – 433.8 (40)

Park End – 409.6 (25)

Park Vale – 503.4 (28)

Linthorpe East and Albert Park – 473.1 (28)

Ayresome – 434.6 (42); Newport and Maze Park – 475.3 (32)

Eston – 888.9 (73)

Central Stockton, Portrack and Low Hartburn – 419.0 (58)

North Yorkshire:

Northallerton South and Leeming Bar – 422.5 (32)

Rawcliffe and Clifton South – 475.8 (40)

Fulford, Heslington and University – 907.2 (87)

Below 50 per 100,000:

Darlington:

None

County Durham:

Newton Aycliffe South – 6 (84.2)

Spennymoor East and Ferryhill West – 6 (81.4)

Teesside:

None

North Yorkshire:

Northallerton – 13 (96.4)

Upper dales – 5 (83.8)

Dishforth, Baldersby and Markington – 6 (93.5)

Ripon South and East – 5 (48.8)

Ripon North and West – 6- (97.5)

Linton, Tollerton and Raskelf - 4 (59.2)

Sheriff Hutton, Slingsby and Swinton – 8 (82)

Malton and Norton – 9 (62.1)

Pickering and Thornton Dale – 7 (65.3)

Kirkbymoorside and Moors – 5 (76.2)

Ayton and Snainton – 3 (47)

Falsgrave – 5 (54.4)

Ramshill and South Cliff – 5 (61.9)

Scarborough Central – 7 (87.9)

Barrowcliff and Northstead – 5 (90.4)

Scarborough Town and North Bay – 3 (38.6)