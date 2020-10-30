A COUNTY Durham school has been getting into the Halloween spirit recently by making spooky art from the sources of nature.

Outdoor-based Bright Woods Forest School, in Barnard Castle, has provided much excitement for children over the course of lockdown, and now Julia Donaldson’s book Room On The Broom has spurred inspiration for some spooktastic activities.

Families explored the forest, uncovering natures secrets to create different items from the scary book, such as whipping up magic potions in cauldrons, wand making with craft materials, and bringing to life scary bog monsters to frighten away the dragon.

Josie Wright, three, loved having tasty treats and making tree monsters, and she said: "The sweetcorn pancakes were delicious!"

The school has been an escape for many families during lockdown, helping to keep children occupied and curious during a challenging time for many.

Gemma McColl, director and forest school practitioner, said: “For us it’s all about the children gaining self-confidence and building up a resilience - even if things don’t go your way, you try again and don’t give up, and if it’s cold one day it doesn’t mean it’s going to be cold the next.

“We run throughout all of the year and it’s really engaging to see the changes in the seasons.

"It has been really beneficial for the parents because it takes them away from all of the distractions at home, such as housework, the constant noise of emails buzzing away, the television and so on.

“Our school gives families a place where they can be present in the moment, to relax and enjoy the experience of the outdoors, whether that be glorious sunshine or chucking down rain, with little wet feet from being in the stream!”