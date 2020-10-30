AN MP has raised concerns over the plans to ‘centralise’ a counties police force at one location.

Richard Holden MP for North West Durham has written to the Acting Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner, Stephen White, regarding police estate proposals that have been put forward.

Durham Constabulary has been looking to at the future of policing and modernisation and by centralising in Spennymoor.

Mr White informed the regions MPs stating that he has ‘taken the decision’ to invest in a centralised custody facility which will cost an estimated £21 million.

Mr Holden said: “No-one doubts the need to modernise our police stations but this needs to follow a proper consultation and further discussion.

"A decision appears to have already been made and it’s clear that that’s not the right way to do things.

“I am concerned that having a centralised custody facility in Spennymoor will deplete policing visibility in places like Consett, Crook and Weardale within my constituency.

"With the Government delivering on the manifesto pledge to providing funds for an additional 220 officers, it seems bizarre that resources are being so focused away from areas like mine by our own PCVC.

“It’s essential that my constituents get their fair share of both existing and new resources and I urge the PCVC to look again at this centralising decision and engage with both MPs and the community immediately on these plans.”

In response a PCVC spokesperson said: “The Force needs to update its ageing custody estate to better comply with modern standards, and a central facility will not only be the most cost effective operational solution, but our overall standard of care will also be greatly improved.

"The facility itself will not impact where officers are currently based or where they patrol but in order to ensure the best use of public money in paying for the site, a review across the Force into its estate also needs to be undertaken. There are plans for widespread consultation in relation to this review and we look forward to hearing from people when that begins following briefings to MPs and councillors.”