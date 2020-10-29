POTENTIAL buyers have the chance to walk in the footsteps of world-famous leaders after an ex-Prime Minister’s former home was put back on the market.

Myrobella House, in Trimdon Colliery, was Tony Blair’s constituency home for 24 years and has hosted world leaders and international statesman.

The former Prime Minister and Sedgefield MP sold the property for £275,000 in 2010 – £240,000 more than he paid for it in 1983.

Myrobella House is now back on the market again with offers in the region of £299,950.

Famously, US President George Bush, landed his two Sikorsky Black Stallion helicopters in a nearby field before visiting the house in November 2003.

The president and Mr Blair later enjoyed fish and chips at the Dun Cow pub in Sedgefield.

Myrobella House has been put on the market by Wright Homes, based at Ferryhill.

The online property description reads: "The property is a stunning Victorian residence with a long and rich history. Construction of Myrobella House was completed in 1898 and it was built in this part of the 'Trimdons' because of its close proximity to the local coal mine. The house was reputedly occupied by the manager of Trimdon Colliery and it was situated to give him access to (and control of) the pit and the miners who lived in the terraced streets around Myrobella. It has been suggested that the house was given its name in reference to the 'Mirabelle' Plum Trees that grew in the garden and the outside space must have seemed a peaceful haven in contrast to the industry close by.

"Residents still remember stories of the the property being occupied by the local School mistress and in recent times Myrobella House has found fame as the home of a former British Prime Minister and was visited by President George W Bush in 2003 as well as playing host to the Presidents of France and Ireland."

Selling agent Scott Wright, of Wright Homes said: “Myrobella House is a wonderful Victorian town house with its history and period features it would make an excellent family home. For the accommodation on offer, the property is excellent value for money.”

For more information about the property visit wrighthomesuk.co.uk/site/go/viewParticulars?propertyID=567455 or call 01740-617517.