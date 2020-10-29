A TOWN council has distanced itself from the views of an Independent member following reports she said that Covid-19 is fake.
The Independent member of Great Aycliffe Town Council, Irene Hewitson, made her comments on camera to ChronicleLive during an anti-lockdown protest in Durham.
In an interview she said: "We're being locked down over a fake virus. I don't believe the virus exists. When my neighbours, relatives, friends and work people are dying around me then I'll believe it's true.
"I've got a friend who works in the Nightingale Hospital and they've never had one patient. They've been cleaning a hospital for six months. It's absolutely disgusting."
In a statement Great Aycliffe Town Council said: “She was speaking as a private individual and not in her role as a councillor and member of Great Aycliffe Town Council.
“Great Aycliffe Town Council does not agree with Councillor Hewitson’s views regarding Covid-19 and does not endorse her actions.”
