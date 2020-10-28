A BIKER was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in the early hours of yesterday.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened between 2am and 3am at the Rushyford roundabout, on the A167 near Chilton in County Durham.
Police say one vehicle was involved.
The 49-year-old rider of an Aprilia SL1000 motorcycle was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone who may have witnesses the collision, or was driving inthe area at the time is asked to call Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 23 of October 27.