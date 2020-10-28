AN MP from County Durham has welcomed an emergency fund for heritage projects affected by the coronavirus.
Richard Holden MP for North West Durham, welcomed the news that over £150,000 in grant funding for heritage was split between key projects in his North West Durham constituency.
The Heritage Emergency Fund was instigated in April because of concern about the impact of Covid-19 on Britain’s heritage.
The funds will cover key costs including retaining key staff, essential maintenance and utility costs, and supporting with safe reopening.
In North West Durham, Ushaw Historic House, Chapels and Gardens received £60,000, Durham Wildlife Trust, who operate several sites in North West Durham, got £45,700 and Weardale Museum received £45,000.
Mr Holden, said: “I know what a valuable job these institutions provide in terms of maintaining our cultural fabric. – backed up by the fantastic teams that run them.
“During the summer I organised a zoom meeting involving various of our local cultural institutions and I have shared various concerns with government ministers about the impact of the public health crisis on the arts.
"At this most difficult of times, it is fantastic that both government and the National Lottery are stepping up to the plate and providing essential funding to sustain our culture.
“I will continue to campaign for further support for all our local cultural institutions and groups so that they get what they need to get through the global Coronavirus pandemic.”
