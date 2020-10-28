THIS week’s bouquet of the week goes to a woman whose café has been a lifeline to the community during lockdown.

Mel Allum, who runs Eppleby Village Shop and Tearoom, in Eppleby, Richmond, is our worthy recipient after being nominated by regular customer, Susan Milburn.

Susan said: “I would like to nominate Mel Allum who runs Eppleby Village Shop and Tearoom along with her family and a very small team of staff.

“I am a road cyclist from Aycliffe Velo Club and myself, my husband Peter and our friends Rebekah and Andrew Parker who also are in the club feel Mel and her team are very worthy of this nomination.

“During Covid-19 this shop and tearoom has been a lifeline for the cycling community and also the surrounding community of Eppleby, Forcett, Caldwell and Aldborough St John as it is the only shop in the locality.

“Once allowed, the tearoom started serving take-out drinks and refreshments, and it now offers a table service of up to six people indoors with social distancing measures in place.

“Now the autumn and winter is approaching, Mel’s husband has provided an outdoor under-cover seating area as well as other benches and seating.

“As cyclists a coffee and refreshment break makes your ride so much better and is an important part of the ride.

“The tearoom and shop would be a massive miss to so many people and cyclists.”

The valued tearoom is open seven days a week providing a friendly and efficient service to all.

To nominate a person or group for Bouquet of the Week, email jo.kelly@newsquest.co.uk, making sure to include your phone number. Flowers are provided by Heavenly Scent, Bondgate, Darlington, telephone 01325-389933