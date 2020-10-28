A NORTH East company has launched a search for models to be the face of its brand – but with some very specific requirements.

The company needs both male and female models, who are sleek, fit and friendly – and have four legs.

The hope of new website Totally Greyhound is that dog owners will come forward and let their pet be part of a photoshoot to showcase its bespoke range of items.

The website is the brainwave of greyhound lovers Marie Summer and her partner, Colin Stephenson, who have decided to diversify from their jobs as entertainers.

Now, the pair have taken their second love and set up totallygreyhound.co.uk selling a range of specially created items specifically for greyhounds, lurchers and whippets.

Miss Summer said: “We just decided this was a good time to develop the website and create products which were designed especially for greyhounds and to suit their needs.”

The website has a range of coats and jumpers for the dogs – but needs to find some four-legged friends to model them on the site.

She added: “We’d love to hear from anyone who would be happy to let their dogs be part of a photoshoot and we will of course reward them with some Totally Greyhound goodies.”

Anyone interested can apply at: totallygreyhound.com/free-fun-competition-is-your-greyhound-model-material/