A RURAL drama group is preparing to take their project about a body on the moor from page to stage.
Drama in the Dale is all set to go with their current project; The Body on Killhope Moor; a fascinating local story about a body that was found on Killhope Moor nearly 100 years ago.
The production has benefitted from the appointment of two North East professionals, following a successful funding bid to the National Heritage Lottery Fund, Barbara Crosbie as researcher and David Napthine as writer. The project will see a series of free workshops open to all no experience needed, set to start in November.
The group is inviting potential detectives from the local community to help research this fascinating local story and will be presenting their findings in an exhibition.
These findings will be used to inspire the creative writing sessions, and elements of writing could find their way into the actual play.
The writer will bring the findings and stories together to form the final script. The play will be performed by Drama in the Dales members, at Killhope Lead Mining Museum in August 2021, 100 years after the body was found.
Over the next few months they will be looking for budding actors to bring the play to life, costumes makers and more.