A TEENAGER has been found unconscious by the River Tees in Barnard Castle.
The 15-year-old boy is believed to have taken an illegal drug and had a bad reaction during the incident on October 14.
Officers suspect that he had taken cannabis and a synthetic based drug called MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy.
The MDMA market is one of the most impure illicit drug markets, meaning it often is cut with other substances.
He was taken to hospital and will hopefully make a full recovery.
Sergeant Angela Drasdo said: “An investigation is underway and several other individuals are also to be interviewed. Illegal drugs can prove fatal and thankfully this teenager will hopefully make a full recovery but it could have been a different story.
“A full investigation is underway but I would urge anyone who is offered drugs to think twice about taking them.”
If you have any information about this incident or any other drug related intelligence or would like advice, call 101 quoting incident reference number 319 of October 14.
