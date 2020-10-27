A FORMER midwife has helped raise over £2,000 for the cancer ward that helped her through her chemotherapy by parachuting.

Sharon Thompson from Oakenshaw, near Willington, was diagnosed with an aggressive and evasive cancer last year. The former midwife worked at Spennymoor and has always had the health service at heart.

She decided to do something to raise money but that would also make her feel alive and thankful so chose to parachute jump above the North East.

Mrs Thompson said: “I was fine until I jumped, I thought it would be a graceful leap, not the somersault that happened at 125 miles per hour.

“It was a lovely clear day so we could see the coastline and sea lots of houses and some traffic as we descended, also the big muddy field we had to land in.

“Dave who I was with was brilliant and missed the big puddles in the middle we still got wet bottoms though.

“I would like to say a huge thanks to Dave Taylor from Sky High Skydiving Peterlee he was a brilliant support and thank you to everyone who donated.

“The fabulous support from friends and especially my family who continues to support me.”

She hopes that the fundraiser will help those going through cancer treatment in Durham by transforming the ward into a friendlier place for people to be more comfortable.

So far Mrs Thompson’s fundraiser has reached over £2,200 and money is still coming in.

To donate Mrs Thompson’s JustGiving page follow the link: justgiving.com/fundraising/sharon-thompson22