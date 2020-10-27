A FILMMAKER from a small town has had his dream come true after his film was played on the big screen.
Dean ‘Midas’ Maynard, from Willington, has produced a series of short horror films using actors and locations in and around the local area.
His previous works have grossed more than 50,000 views and have been entered into film festivals.
Mr Maynard built up a series of films in his horror franchise with the epic conclusion film, ‘Dolly Vs Eve’ premiering at the Odeon cinema in Durham.
He said: “It was a dream come true, the whole experience from start to end was absolutely fantastic.”
The amateur film producer said that he was ‘still pinching himself’ a few days after the event, to check if it was a dream.
The screening was made safe with social distancing measures, and everyone who helped on the film was invited to watch.
It was streamed on various social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram. The film is also now available to watch along with the other films on Youtube.