A FUN FAIR which sparked concerns it could result in a spread of covid cases launched at the weekend.
Turners Funfairs, based in Durham, launched its half term fun fair in Bewick Crescent Car Park, in Newton Aycliffe, on Saturday, October 24 and will run until Wednesday, October 28.
Owner of the fun fair, Brett Turner, said the launch has been met with a positive response despite prior concerns.
Safety measures at the fair include, hand sanitisers, personal protective equipment for the workers, minimising direct contact where possible, use of perspex type screens and sanitisation of each attraction after every use.
Last week Mr Turner said the fair is “safer than going to Tesco” and invited anyone with concerns to visit the event and look at the safety measures in place.
He said: “This is my reputation and we have gone above and beyond the guidelines to make sure it’s safe.
“It is safer than going to Tesco, we have been coming to Aycliffe for years and have never had any issues.
