A PAIR of young women from County Durham have been ordered to pay more than £2,000 between them and left with criminal convictions after trading in counterfeit goods.

Twenty-year-old Natasha Adamson and Rio Dickinson, 19, from Ferryhill, have appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court following a trading standards investigation into their online trade in fake items by Durham County Council.

Following a warrant being executed at their home on Carlton Street in December 2019, several trademarked goods, including Nike, Paco Rabanne and Louis Vuitton, were seized during a search of the property.

In court, both women pleaded guilty.

Magistrates fined Adamson £120 for her part in the operation and ordered her to pay £250 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Dickinson was fined £280 and ordered to pay costs of £419.85 along with a £32 victim surcharge.

Cash totalling £1,131.38 had also previously been detained from the pair under the Proceeds of Crime Act, leaving them more than £2,200 worse off in total between them.

Owen Cleugh, Durham County Council’s public protection manager, said: “Trading in counterfeit goods is a serious criminal offence, which can result in imprisonment. It is important that people also understand that counterfeit goods such as cosmetics, electrical items and toys can present risks to public health and may not meet important safety standards.

“Trading in counterfeit goods has left these defendants more than £2,200 out of pocket between them. I hope this serves as a warning to anybody else who is tempted to become involved in this type of illegal behaviour.”

Any residents with concerns about the sale of illegal goods in their neighbourhood should call the Consumer Helpline on 0808-2231133.

More information about the work of the council’s trading standards team can also be found on the council’s website durham.gov.uk/tradingstandards or on Facebook at facebook.com/durhamts.