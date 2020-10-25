POLICE are urging parents to remind their parents about current restrictions after breaking up a large group of youths in a County Durham town.
Officers said more than 20 young people congregated in Crook's market place on Saturday, in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.
A spokesperson for Durham Police said: " A number of youths were taken home by officers and their parents were made aware of their actions.
"Gatherings like this are not acceptable and we would like to encourage parents to remind their children of the implications of these actions.
"We are all in unprecedented times at the moment and the sooner we can beat this pandemic the sooner things can start to normalise."
It is an offence for groups of more than six to meet outside, while indoor gatherings involving different households is also not permitted.
Some youths were also drinking and left glass bottles and litter in Glenholme Park.