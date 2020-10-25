A MOTORCYCLIST sustained a serious injury after an incident in County Durham.
Durham Police said it happened on Meadows Edge, near Stanhope at about 11am on Sunday.
A spokesperson said the incident involved a motorbike and an unknown white hatchback vehicle.
They said: "As a result of the incident the motorbike rider sustained a serious leg injury.
"The vehicle involved was described as a white hatchback. Officers are keen to trace the owner of the white hatchback."
Any witnesses or anyone who knows the owner of the vehicle is asked to get in contact with the police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference DHM-25102020-0165