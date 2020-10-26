IT may not seem that long since 2009, but the North-East has changed a great deal over the last ten years.

Our towns and cities have changed, some in more ways than others, as time has gone and various improvement works have taken place.

From the demolition of Chester-le-Street's iconic Civic Centre to the construction of Amazon Durham near Bowburn, the region really has changed in the past decade.

We've taken a trip down memory lane using pictures from Google Street view taken before, in 2008 and 2009, and then after, in 2019.

Chester-le-Street Civic Centre, 2009

Chester-le-Street Civic Centre, 2019

Several years ago Chester-le-Street's famous Civic Centre was razed to the ground

The iconic building was designed to create the impression of a shopping centre and picked up awards throughout the 80s for its design.

The Gates Shopping Centre Durham City, 2009

The Riverwalk Durham City, 2019

We all remember what was there before The Riverwalk development in Durham City Centre.

From Wilko's to Waitrose, The Gates Shopping Cente closed in 2016 for a major redevelopment which would see student accomodation added to the mix.

MetroOasis at Gateshead Metrocentre, 2008

MetroOasis at Gateshead Metrocentre, 2019

If you've been to Intu Metrocentre, which you probably have thousands have times over, you'll see the relatively new Starbucks, Krispy Kreme and Toby Carvery complex.

Dubbed MetroOasis, the now popular complex opened almost nine years ago in 2012.

Amazon Durham, near Bowburn, 2018*

Amazon Durham, near Bowburn, 2020

You cannot miss Amazon Durham, located at Integra 61 Industrial Estate near Bowburn, when passing it on the A1(M).

The huge 550,000 sq ft site, employing more than 1,000 permanent workers, has transformed the landscape.

*The area is seen pictured, before development, in 2018 - although the area was not materially different a decade ago.

The Hilton Garden Inn at Sunderland's Stadium of Light, 2008

The Hilton Garden Inn at Sunderland's Stadium of Light, 2019

The Hilton Garden Inn at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland officially opened to guests in 2016.

Until then much of the land around the stadium and Aquatic Centre could be seen left undeveloped.

Trinity Square Gateshead, 2008

Trinity Square Gateshead, 2019

It's hard to believe that Trinity Square in Gateshead was home to the 'Get Carter' car park which dominated the skyline for miles around.

But it has now been transformed into a mix of retail and student accomodation for universities in Newcastle.

Newcastle Central Station, 2008

Newcastle Central Station, 2019

Up until Newcastle Central Station underwent a major refurbishment several years ago, you could actually drive through the main area.

It has now been refurbished to include coffee shops and ticket machines with a glass facade surrounding the area.

Tindale Crescent, St Helens Auckland, 2009

Now home to big names including M&S, Next, Tesco and Sainsbury's, Tindale Crescent has undergone huge transformation.

Previously redundant land, the Bishop Auckland Retail Shopping Park now has a mix of restaurants, cofee shops and retail stores.