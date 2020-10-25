FOUR more takeaways in the North-East have been given a poor food hygiene rating in the latest round of inspections.
Two takeaways, an Indian restaurant and a Chinese restaurant have been told either a 'Major Improvement' is necessary in most recently published results.
Across the UK, food outlets including convenience stores, restaurants, pubs, takeaways, hospitals and care homes are given a hygiene rating.
This is based on hygiene and safety, structural compliance and confidence in management, which helps consumers decide on where they want to eat.
In County Durham, Teesside and Tyne and Wear, the majority of takeaways and restaurants have scored 3 and above - but there are exceptions.
This is what each hygiene rating means
0 - Urgent Improvement Necessary
1 - Major Improvement Necessary
2 - Some Improvement Necessary
3 - Hygiene Standards Generally Satisfactory
4 - Hygiene Standards Good
5 - Hygiene Standards Very Good
Here's the list of takeaways recent rated
Source: Food Standards Agency - all ratings correct and valid at time of publication on October 25.
The Diner, Ushaw Moor - one star hygiene rating
Inspected September 15, 2020
Pizza Feast, Stockton - one star hygiene rating
Inspected September 7, 2020
New Canton Kitchen, Newcastle - one star hygiene rating
Inspected August 11, 2020
Shahe Tandoori Restaurant, Newcastle - one star hygiene rating
Inspectored August 6, 2020
MORE: 3 more takeaways in County Durham given poor hygiene rating
Comments are closed on this article.