VENUES across the region have leapt to the aid of struggling families by offering free or discounted food for those in need this half-term.

The move comes as MPs voted this week against England football star Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend free school meals over the half-term holidays.

In response, a number of venues including Manjaros in Middlesbrough, Page's Bakery in Tow Law, Babul's in Barnard Castle and Laurence's Tapas Bar in Blyth are just some of the eateries across the region to announce they will help families cover the cost of their meals.

Babul's has pledged to provide 1,500 meals for families across the community and says it will be preparing 100 meals every day for the next 15-days which will be available to collect daily between 4pm and 5pm.

Page's Bakery says it will offer free children's lunches throughout the half-term for anybody who needs them, while Majaros said it would offer free essentials for Middlesbrough families in need throughout the half term.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford has been retweeting and praising the venues' announcements throughout this morning.

The North-East venues join scores of eateries across the country offering deals because they do not want to see children go hungry this half-term after the government decided against issuing free school dinner vouchers to low income families during the holidays.

This week Rashford, who plays for England and Manchester United, urged politicians to “unite” to protect the most vulnerable children and vowed to continue campaigning, writing on Twitter: “For as long as they don’t have a voice, they will have mine.”

After seeing so many venues rush to help hard-hit families, Rashford tweeted: "Blown away by news of local businesses stepping up to fill the voucher scheme deficit during the October half term.

"Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, this is the England I know."

Downing Street ruled out performing a late U-turn ahead of the vote on Wednesday evening, with Boris Johnson also telling Prime Minister’s Questions: “We support kids on low incomes in school and we will continue to do so.

“But the most important thing is to keep them in school and not tear off into another national lockdown taking them out of school.

“We will continue to use the benefits system and all the systems of income to support children throughout the holidays as well.”

MPs rejected the Labour motion to offer free school meal vouchers until Easter 2021 by 322 votes to 261.