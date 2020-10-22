MPs have voted against England football star Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend free school meals over the half-term holidays.
The Manchester United player urged politicians to “unite” to protect the most vulnerable children and vowed to continue campaigning, writing on Twitter: “For as long as they don’t have a voice, they will have mine.”
He released a statement after Labour’s motion, which called for the scheme to be extended over school holidays until Easter 2021, was defeated by 261 votes to 322 – majority 61.
What has Boris Johnson said?
Downing Street ruled out performing a late U-turn ahead of the vote, with Boris Johnson also telling Prime Minister’s Questions: “We support kids on low incomes in school and we will continue to do so.
“But the most important thing is to keep them in school and not tear off into another national lockdown taking them out of school.
“We will continue to use the benefits system and all the systems of income to support children throughout the holidays as well.”
Here's the full list of MPs who voted AGAINST the motion:
318 Conservative MPs
- Aaron Bell - Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Adam Afriyie - Windsor
- Adam Holloway - Gravesham
- Alan Mak - Havant
- Alberto Costa - South Leicestershire
- Alec Shelbrooke - Elmet and Rothwell
- Alex Burghart - Brentwood and Ongar
- Alex Chalk - Cheltenham
- Alexander Stafford - Rother Valley
- Alicia Kearns - Rutland and Melton
- Alister Jack - Dumfries and Galloway
- Alok Sharma - Reading West
- Alun Cairns - Vale of Glamorgan
- Amanda Milling - Cannock Chase
- Amanda Solloway - Derby North
- Andrea Jenkyns - Morley and Outwood
- Andrea Leadsom - South Northamptonshire
- Andrew Bowie - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
- Andrew Bridgen - North West Leicestershire
- Andrew Griffith - Arundel and South Downs
- Andrew Jones - Harrogate and Knaresborough
- Andrew Lewer - Northampton South
- Andrew Mitchell - Sutton Coldfield
- Andrew Murrison - South West Wiltshire
- Andrew Rosindell - Romford
- Andrew Selous - South West Bedfordshire
- Andrew Stephenson - Pendle
- Andy Carter - Warrington South
- Angela Richardson - Guildford
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan - Berwick-upon-Tweed
- Anthony Browne - South Cambridgeshire
- Anthony Mangnall - Totnes
- Antony Higginbotham - Burnley
- Ben Bradley - Mansfield
- Ben Everitt - Milton Keynes North
- Ben Spencer - Runnymede and Weybridge
- Bill Wiggin - North Herefordshire
- Bim Afolami - Hitchin and Harpenden
- Bob Blackman - Harrow East
- Bob Seely - Isle of Wight
- Bob Stewart - Beckenham
- Boris Johnson - Uxbridge and South Ruislip
- Brandon Lewis - Great Yarmouth
- Brendan Clarke-Smith - Bassetlaw
- Caroline Dinenage - Gosport
- Caroline Johnson - Sleaford and North Hykeham
- Caroline Nokes - Romsey and Southampton North
- Charles Walker - Broxbourne
- Cherilyn Mackrory - Truro and Falmouth
- Cheryl Gillan - Chesham and Amersham
- Chloe Smith - Norwich North
- Chris Clarkson - Heywood and Middleton
- Chris Grayling - Epsom and Ewell
- Chris Green - Bolton West
- Chris Heaton-Harris - Daventry
- Chris Loder - West Dorset
- Chris Philp - Croydon South
- Chris Skidmore - Kingswood
- Christopher Pincher - Tamworth
- Claire Coutinho - East Surrey
- Conor Burns - Bournemouth West
- Craig Mackinlay - South Thanet
- Craig Tracey - North Warwickshire
- Craig Whittaker - Calder Valley
- Craig Williams - Montgomeryshire
- Crispin Blunt - Reigate
- Damian Collins - Folkestone and Hythe
- Damian Green - Ashford
- Damian Hinds - East Hampshire
- Daniel Kawczynski - Shrewsbury and Atcham
- Danny Kruger - Devizes
- Darren Henry - Broxtowe
- David Amess - Southend West
- David Davis - Haltemprice and Howden
- David Duguid - Banff and Buchan
- David Evennett - Bexleyheath and Crayford
- David Johnston - Wantage
- David Jones - Clwyd West
- David Morris - Morecambe and Lunesdale
- David Mundell - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
- David Rutley - Macclesfield
- David Simmonds - Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
- David T C Davies - Monmouth
- David Warburton - Somerton and Frome
- Dean Russell - Watford
- Dehenna Davison - Bishop Auckland
- Derek Thomas - St Ives
- Desmond Swayne - New Forest West
- Duncan Baker - North Norfolk
- Eddie Hughes - Walsall North
- Edward Argar - Charnwood
- Edward Leigh - Gainsborough
- Edward Timpson - Eddisbury
- Fay Jones - Brecon and Radnorshire
- Felicity Buchan - Kensington
- Fiona Bruce - Congleton
- Flick Drummond - Meon Valley
- Gagan Mohindra - South West Hertfordshire
- Gareth Bacon - Orpington
- Gareth Davies - Grantham and Stamford
- Gareth Johnson - Dartford
- Gary Sambrook - Birmingham, Northfield
- Gary Streeter - South West Devon
- Gavin Williamson - South Staffordshire
- Geoffrey Cox - Torridge and West Devon
- George Eustice - Camborne and Redruth
- George Freeman - Mid Norfolk
- Giles Watling - Clacton
- Gillian Keegan - Chichester
- Gordon Henderson - Sittingbourne and Sheppey
- Graham Brady - Altrincham and Sale West
- Grant Shapps - Welwyn Hatfield
- Greg Clark - Tunbridge Wells
- Greg Hands - Chelsea and Fulham
- Greg Knight - East Yorkshire
- Greg Smith - Buckingham
- Guy Opperman - Hexham
- Harriett Baldwin - West Worcestershire
- Heather Wheeler - South Derbyshire
- Helen Grant - Maidstone and The Weald
- Helen Whately - Faversham and Mid Kent
- Henry Smith - Crawley
- Huw Merriman - Bexhill and Battle
- Iain Duncan Smith - Chingford and Woodford Green
- Iain Stewart - Milton Keynes South
- Ian Levy - Blyth Valley
- Ian Liddell-Grainger - Bridgwater and West Somerset
- Imran Ahmad Khan- Wakefield
- Jack Brereton - Stoke-on-Trent South
- Jack Lopresti - Filton and Bradley Stoke
- Jackie Doyle-Price - Thurrock
- Jacob Rees-Mogg - North East Somerset
- Jacob Young - Redcar
- Jake Berry - Rossendale and Darwen
- James Brokenshire - Old Bexley and Sidcup
- James Cartlidge - South Suffolk
- James Cleverly - Braintree
- James Daly - Bury North
- James Davies - Vale of Clwyd
- James Gray - North Wiltshire
- James Grundy - Leigh
- James Morris - Halesowen and Rowley Regis
- James Sunderland - Bracknell
- James Wild - North West Norfolk
- Jamie Wallis - Bridgend
- Jane Hunt - Loughborough
- Jane Stevenson - Wolverhampton North East
- Jeremy Hunt - South West Surrey
- Jeremy Quin - Horsham
- Jeremy Wright - Kenilworth and Southam
- Jerome Mayhew - Broadland
- Jesse Norman - Hereford and South Herefordshire
- Jo Churchill - Bury St Edmunds
- Jo Gideon - Stoke-on-Trent Central
- John Glen - Salisbury
- John Hayes - South Holland and The Deepings
- John Howell - Henley
- John Lamont - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
- John Penrose - Weston-super-Mare
- John Redwood - Wokingham
- John Stevenson - Carlisle
- John Whittingdale - Maldon
- Johnny Mercer - Plymouth, Moor View
- Jonathan Djanogly - Huntingdon
- Jonathan Gullis - Stoke-on-Trent North
- Jonathan Lord - Woking
- Julia Lopez - Hornchurch and Upminster
- Julian Knight - Solihull
- Julian Smith - Skipton and Ripon
- Julie Marson - Hertford and Stortford
- Justin Tomlinson - North Swindon
- Karen Bradley - Staffordshire Moorlands
- Karl McCartney - Lincoln
- Kate Griffiths - Burton
- Katherine Fletcher - South Ribble
- Kelly Tolhurst - Rochester and Strood
- Kemi Badenoch - Saffron Walden
- Kevin Foster - Torbay
- Kevin Hollinrake - Thirsk and Malton
- Kieran Mullan - Crewe and Nantwich
- Kit Malthouse - North West Hampshire
- Kwasi Kwarteng - Spelthorne
- Laura Farris - Newbury
- Laura Trott - Sevenoaks
- Laurence Robertson - Tewkesbury
- Lee Anderson - Ashfield
- Lee Rowley - North East Derbyshire
- Lucy Allan - Telford
- Lucy Frazer - South East Cambridgeshire
- Luke Evans - Bosworth
- Luke Hall - Thornbury and Yate
- Maggie Throup - Erewash
- Marco Longhi - Dudley North
- Marcus Fysh - Yeovil
- Marcus Jones - Nuneaton
- Maria Caulfield - Lewes
- Maria Miller - Basingstoke
- Mark Eastwood - Dewsbury
- Mark Fletcher - Bolsover
- Mark Francois - Rayleigh and Wickford
- Mark Garnier - Wyre Forest
- Mark Harper - Forest of Dean
- Mark Jenkinson - Workington
- Mark Logan - Bolton North East
- Mark Menzies - Fylde
- Mark Pawsey - Rugby
- Mark Pritchard - The Wrekin
- Mark Spencer - Sherwood
- Martin Vickers - Cleethorpes
- Mary Robinson - Cheadle
- Matt Hancock - West Suffolk
- Matt Vickers - Stockton South
- Matt Warman - Boston and Skegness
- Mel Stride - Central Devon
- Michael Ellis - Northampton North
- Michael Fabricant - Lichfield
- Michael Gove - Surrey Heath
- Michael Tomlinso - Mid Dorset and North Poole
- Michelle Donelan - Chippenham
- Mike Freer - Finchley and Golders Green
- Mike Penning - Hemel Hempstead
- Mike Wood - Dudley South
- Mims Davies - Mid Sussex
- Miriam Cates- Penistone and Stocksbridge
- Nadhim Zahawi - Stratford-on-Avon
- Nadine Dorries - Mid Bedfordshire
- Natalie Elphicke - Dover
- Neil O’Brien - Harborough
- Nick Fletcher - Don Valley
- Nick Gibb - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
- Nickie Aiken - Cities of London and Westminster
- Nicola Richards - West Bromwich East
- Nigel Adams - Selby and Ainsty
- Nigel Huddleston - Mid Worcestershire
- Nigel Mills - Amber Valley
- Nusrat Ghani - Wealden
- Oliver Dowden - Hertsmere
- Oliver Heald - North East Hertfordshire
- Owen Paterson - North Shropshire
- Paul Beresford - Mole Valley
- Paul Bristow - Peterborough
- Paul Holmes - Eastleigh
- Paul Howell - Sedgefield
- Paul Scully - Sutton and Cheam
- Penny Mordaunt - Portsmouth North
- Peter Aldous - Waveney
- Peter Bone - Wellingborough
- Peter Bottomley - Worthing West
- Peter Gibson - Darlington
- Philip Davies - Shipley
- Philip Dunne - Ludlow
- Philip Hollobone - Kettering
- Rachel Maclean - Redditch
- Ranil Jayawardena - North East Hampshire
- Rebecca Harris - Castle Point
- Rebecca Pow - Taunton Deane
- Rehman Chishti - Gillingham and Rainham
- Richard Bacon - South Norfolk
- Richard Drax - South Dorset
- Richard Fuller - North East Bedfordshire
- Richard Graham - Gloucester
- Rishi Sunak - Richmond (Yorks)
- Rob Butler - Aylesbury
- Rob Roberts - Delyn
- Robbie Moore - Keighley
- Robert Buckland - South Swindon
- Robert Courts - Witney
- Robert Goodwill - Scarborough and Whitby
- Robert Jenrick - Newark
- Robert Largan - High Peak
- Robert Neill - Bromley and Chislehurst
- Robert Syms - Poole
- Robin Millar - Aberconwy
- Robin Walker - Worcester
- Ruth Edwards - Rushcliffe
- Sajid Javid - Bromsgrove
- Sally-Ann Hart - Hastings and Rye
- Saqib Bhatti - Meriden
- Sara Britcliffe - Hyndburn
- Sarah Atherton - Wrexham
- Sarah Dines - Derbyshire Dales
- Scott Benton - Blackpool South
- Scott Mann - North Cornwall
- Selaine Saxby - North Devon
- Shaun Bailey - West Bromwich West
- Sheryll Murray - South East Cornwall
- Simon Baynes - Clwyd South
- Simon Clarke - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
- Simon Fell - Barrow and Furness
- Simon Hart - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
- Simon Jupp - East Devon
- Stephen Hammond - Wimbledon
- Stephen Metcalfe - South Basildon and East Thurrock
- Steve Baker - Wycombe
- Steve Barclay - North East Cambridgeshire
- Steve Brine - Winchester
- Steve Double - St Austell and Newquay
- Stuart Anderson - Wolverhampton South West
- Stuart Andrew - Pudsey
- Suella Braverman- Fareham
- Suzanne Webb - Stourbridge
- Theo Clarke - Stafford
- Theresa May - Maidenhead
- Theresa Villiers - Chipping Barnet
- Thérèse Coffey - Suffolk Coastal
- Tobias Ellwood - Bournemouth East
- Tom Hunt - Ipswich
- Tom Randall - Gedling
- Tom Tugendhat - Tonbridge and Malling
- Trudy Harrison - Copeland
- Vicky Ford - Chelmsford
- Victoria Atkins - Louth and Horncastle
- Victoria Prentis - Banbury
- Virginia Crosbie - Ynys Môn
- Wendy Morton - Aldridge-Brownhills
- Will Quince - Colchester
- William Cash - Stone
- William Wragg - Hazel Grove
One Independent MP
- Julian Lewis - New Forest East
Here's the full list of MPs who voted FOR free school meals:
Five Conservative MPs
- Anne Marie Morris - Newton Abbot
- Caroline Ansell - Eastbourne
- Holly Mumby-Croft - Scunthorpe
- Jason McCartney - Colne Valley
- Robert Halfon - Harlow
191 Labour MPs
- Abena Oppong-Asare - Erith and Thamesmead
- Afzal Khan - Manchester, Gorton
- Alan Campbell - Tynemouth
- Alan Whitehead - Southampton, Test
- Alex Cunningham - Stockton North
- Alex Davies-Jones - Pontypridd
- Alex Norris - Nottingham North
- Alex Sobel - Leeds North West
- Andrew Gwynne - Denton and Reddish
- Andy Slaughter - Hammersmith
- Angela Eagle - Wallasey
- Angela Rayner - Ashton-under-Lyne
- Anna McMorrin - Cardiff North
- Anneliese Dodd - Oxford East
- Apsana Begum - Poplar and Limehouse
- Barbara Keeley - Worsley and Eccles South
- Barry Gardiner - Brent North
- Barry Sheerman - Huddersfield
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy - Streatham
- Ben Bradshaw - Exeter
- Beth Winter - Cynon Valley
- Bill Esterson - Sefton Central
- Carolyn Harris - Swansea East
- Cat Smith - Lancaster and Fleetwood
- Catherine McKinnell - Newcastle upon Tyne North
- Catherine West - Hornsey and Wood Green
- Charlotte Nichols - Warrington North
- Chi Onwurah - Newcastle upon Tyne Central
- Chris Bryant - Rhondda
- Chris Elmore - Ogmore
- Chris Evans - Islwyn
- Christian Matheson - City of Chester
- Christina Rees - Neath
- Clive Betts - Sheffield South East
- Clive Efford - Eltham
- Colleen Fletcher - Coventry North East
- Conor McGinn - St Helens North
- Dan Carden - Liverpool, Walton
- Dan Jarvis - Barnsley Central
- Daniel Zeichner - Cambridge
- Darren Jones - Bristol North West
- David Lammy - Tottenham
- Dawn Butler - Brent Central
- Debbie Abrahams - Oldham East and Saddleworth
- Derek Twigg - Halton
- Diana Johnson - Kingston upon Hull North
- Diane Abbott - Hackney North and Stoke Newington
- Edward Miliband - Doncaster North
- Ellie Reeves - Lewisham West and Penge
- Emma Hardy - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle
- Emma Lewell-Buck - South Shields
- Fabian Hamilton - Leeds North East
- Feryal Clark - Enfield North
- Fleur Anderson - Putney
- Florence Eshalomi - Vauxhall
- Gareth Thomas - Harrow West
- George Howarth - Knowsley
- Geraint Davies - Swansea West
- Gerald Jones - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
- Gill Furniss - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough
- Graham Stringer - Blackley and Broughton
- Grahame Morris - Easington
- Harriet Harman - Camberwell and Peckham
- Helen Hayes - Dulwich and West Norwood
- Hilary Benn - Leeds Central
- Holly Lynch - Halifax
- Ian Byrne - Liverpool, West Derby
- Ian Lavery - Wansbeck
- Ian Mearns - Gateshead
- Ian Murray - Edinburgh South
- Imran Hussain - Bradford East
- Jack Dromey - Birmingham, Erdington
- James Murray - Ealing North
- Janet Daby - Lewisham East
- Jeremy Corbyn - Islington North
- Jess Phillips - Birmingham, Yardley
- Jessica Morden - Newport East
- Jim McMahon - Oldham West and Royton
- Jo Stevens - Cardiff Central
- John Healey - Wentworth and Dearne
- John McDonnell - Hayes and Harlington
- John Spellar - Warley
- Jon Cruddas - Dagenham and Rainham
- Jon Trickett - Hemsworth
- Jonathan Ashworth - Leicester South
- Jonathan Reynolds - Stalybridge and Hyde
- Judith Cummins - Bradford South
- Julie Elliott - Sunderland Central
- Justin Madders - Ellesmere Port and Neston
- Karen Buck - Westminster North
- Karin Smyth - Bristol South
- Karl Turner - Kingston upon Hull East
- Kate Green - Stretford and Urmston
- Kate Hollern - Blackburn
- Kate Osamor - Edmonton
- Kate Osborne - Jarrow
- Keir Starmer - Holborn and St Pancras
- Kerry McCarthy - Bristol East
- Kevan Jones - North Durham
- Kevin Brennan - Cardiff West
- Khalid Mahmood - Birmingham, Perry Barr
- Kim Johnson - Liverpool, Riverside
- Liam Byrne - Birmingham, Hodge Hill
- Lilian Greenwood - Nottingham South
- Lisa Nandy - Wigan
- Liz Kendall - Leicester West
- Liz Twist - Blaydon
- Lloyd Russell-Moyle - Brighton, Kemptown
- Louise Haigh - Sheffield, Heeley
- Lucy Powell - Manchester Central
- Luke Pollard - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport
- Lyn Brown - West Ham
- Margaret Beckett - Derby South
- Margaret Greenwood - Wirral West
- Margaret Hodge - Barking
- Maria Eagle - Garston and Halewood
- Marie Rimmer - St Helens South and Whiston
- Mark Hendrick - Preston
- Mark Tami - Alyn and Deeside
- Marsha De Cordova - Battersea
- Mary Glindon - North Tyneside
- Mary Kelly Foy - City of Durham
- Matt Rodda - Reading East
- Matt Western - Warwick and Leamington
- Matthew Pennycook - Greenwich and Woolwich
- Meg Hillier - Hackney South and Shoreditch
- Mick Whitley - Birkenhead
- Mike Amesbury - Weaver Vale
- Mike Hill - Hartlepool
- Mike Kane - Wythenshawe and Sale East
- Mohammad Yasin - Bedford
- Nadia Whittome - Nottingham East
- Navendu Mishra - Stockport
- Naz Shah - Bradford West
- Neil Coyle - Bermondsey and Old Southwark
- Nia Griffith - Llanelli
- Nicholas Brown - Newcastle upon Tyne East
- Nick Smith - Blaenau Gwent
- Nick Thomas-Symonds - Torfaen
- Olivia Blake - Sheffield, Hallam
- Pat McFadden - Wolverhampton South East
- Paul Blomfield - Sheffield Central
- Paula Barker - Liverpool, Wavertree
- Peter Dowd - Bootle
- Peter Kyle - Hove
- Preet Kaur Gill - Birmingham, Edgbaston
- Rachael Maskell - York Central
- Rachel Hopkins - Luton South
- Rachel Reeves - Leeds West
- Rebecca Long Bailey - Salford and Eccles
- Richard Burgon - Leeds East
- Rosena Allin-Khan - Tooting
- Rosie Cooper - West Lancashire
- Rosie Duffield - Canterbury
- Rupa Huq - Ealing Central and Acton
- Rushanara Ali - Bethnal Green and Bow
- Ruth Cadbury - Brentford and Isleworth
- Ruth Jones - Newport West
- Sam Tarry - Ilford South
- Sarah Champion - Rotherham
- Sarah Jones - Croydon Central
- Sarah Owen - Luton North
- Seema Malhotra - Feltham and Heston
- Shabana Mahmood - Birmingham, Ladywood
- Sharon Hodgson - Washington and Sunderland West
- Siobhain McDonagh - Mitcham and Morden
- Stella Creasy - Walthamstow
- Stephanie Peacock - Barnsley East
- Stephen Doughty - Cardiff South and Penarth
- Stephen Kinnock - Aberavon
- Stephen Morgan - Portsmouth South
- Stephen Timms - East Ham
- Steve McCabe - Birmingham, Selly Oak
- Steve Reed - Croydon North
- Tahir Ali - Birmingham, Hall Green
- Taiwo Owatemi - Coventry North West
- Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi - Slough
- Thangam Debbonaire - Bristol West
- Toby Perkins - Chesterfield
- Tony Lloyd - Rochdale
- Tracy Brabin - Batley and Spen
- Tulip Siddiq - Hampstead and Kilburn
- Valerie Vaz - Walsall South
- Vicky Foxcroft - Lewisham, Deptford
- Virendra Sharma - Ealing, Southall
- Wayne David - Caerphilly
- Wes Streeting - Ilford North
- Yasmin Qureshi - Bolton South East
- Yvette Cooper - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford
- Yvonne Fovargue - Makerfield
- Zarah Sultana - Coventry South
46 SNP MPs
- Alan Brown - Kilmarnock and Loudoun
- Alison Thewliss - Glasgow Central
- Allan Dorans - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
- Alyn Smith - Stirling
- Amy Callaghan - East Dunbartonshire
- Angela Crawley - Lanark and Hamilton East
- Angus Brendan MacNeil - Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- Anne McLaughlin - Glasgow North East
- Brendan O’Hara - Argyll and Bute
- Carol Monaghan - Glasgow North West
- Chris Law - Dundee West
- Chris Stephens - Glasgow South West
- Dave Doogan - Angus
- David Linden - Glasgow East
- Deidre Brock - Edinburgh North and Leith
- Douglas Chapman - Dunfermline and West Fife
- Drew Hendry - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
- Gavin Newlands - Paisley and Renfrewshire North
- Hannah Bardell - Livingston
- Ian Blackford - Ross, Skye and Lochaber
- Joanna Cherry - Edinburgh South West
- John McNally - Falkirk
- John Nicolson - Ochil and South Perthshire
- Kenny MacAskill - East Lothian
- Kirsten Oswald - East Renfrewshire
- Kirsty Blackman - Aberdeen North
- Lisa Cameron - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
- Marion Fellows - Motherwell and Wishaw
- Martin Docherty-Hughes - West Dunbartonshire
- Martyn Day - Linlithgow and East Falkirk
- Mhairi Black - Paisley and Renfrewshire South
- Neale Hanvey - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
- Neil Gray - Airdrie and Shotts
- Patricia Gibson - North Ayrshire and Arran
- Patrick Grady - Glasgow North
- Pete Wishart - Perth and North Perthshire
- Peter Grant - Glenrothes
- Philippa Whitford - Central Ayrshire
- Richard Thomson - Gordon
- Ronnie Cowan - Inverclyde
- Stephen Flynn - Aberdeen South
- Steven Bonnar - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
- Stewart Hosie - Dundee East
- Stewart Malcolm McDonald - Glasgow South
- Stuart C McDonald - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
- Tommy Sheppard - Edinburgh East
Nine Liberal Democrat MPs
- Alistair Carmichael - Orkney and Shetland
- Christine Jardine - Edinburgh West
- Daisy Cooper - St Albans
- Jamie Stone - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
- Layla Moran - Oxford West and Abingdon
- Munira Wilson - Twickenham
- Tim Farron - Westmorland and Lonsdale
- Wendy Chamberlain - North East Fife
- Wera Hobhouse - Bath
One DUP MP
- Jim Shannon - Strangford
Three Plaid Cymru MPs
- Ben Lake - Ceredigion
- Hywel Williams - Arfon
- Liz Saville Roberts - Dwyfor Meirionnydd
Two SDLP MPs
- Colum Eastwood - Foyle
- Claire Hanna - Belfast South
One Alliance MP
- Stephen Farry - North Down
One Independent MP
- Claudia Webbe - Leicester East
What have politicians said?
Conservative backbencher Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw) argued against Labour’s proposal by saying he did not believe in “nationalising children”.
He told the Commons: “And we must focus on breaking the cycle where the first reaction is to look to the state.
“It is a vicious circle, and we need to support families with early intervention and help with things such as budgeting and employment.
“The welfare state is rightly there as a safety net, but it is not however a replacement.
“Where is the slick PR campaign encouraging absent parents to take some responsibility for their children?
“I do not believe in nationalising children.
“Instead, we need to get back to the idea of taking responsibility, and this means less celebrity virtue-signalling on Twitter by proxy and more action to tackle the real causes of child poverty.”
Tory David Simmonds (Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner) also said: “What does it say about the Opposition’s priorities that all of their interests are simply swept aside in favour of currying favour with wealth and power and celebrity status, spending taxpayers’ money to curry favour with celebrity status, wealth and power.
“Now I have no doubt that Mr Rashford is an expert in his own experience, but we should not forget that the experiences he so movingly described took place under a Labour government then supposedly at the peak of its powers in tackling child poverty in this country.”
Tory MP Miriam Cates (Penistone and Stocksbridge) said a food voucher scheme over the school holidays would only ever be a “sticking plaster” for tackling child poverty.
Tory minister Paul Scully also told the BBC that “children have been going hungry under a Labour government for years” and insisted the Government had been tackling the issue.
But Conservative Robert Halfon, chairman of the Commons Education Select Committee, urged the Government to continue providing meals over the holidays while the coronavirus crisis was ongoing and called on ministers to work with Rashford.
Reacting to the vote, shadow education secretary Kate Green said: “Boris Johnson and the Conservatives have badly let down more than one million children and their families.
“No child should go hungry over the holidays, but the Government is blocking the action needed to prevent this.
“We pay tribute to Marcus Rashford and others for shining a spotlight on this incredibly important issue.
“This campaign is not over and the Government must reconsider.”
