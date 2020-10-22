RESIDENTS in County Durham will have the opportunity to ask their burning questions tonight on Question Time.
Virtual audience members from Sedgefield are set to appear on the popular BBC topical debate programme.
Due to the coronavirus crisis audience members will participate via video link.
Residents will put questions to former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan, Shadow Treasury Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Nobel Prize-winning US economist Joseph Stiglitz, children's commissioner for England Anne Longfield, and Stephen Fitzpatrick, chief executive of OVO Energy
In an appeal to find audience members host Fiona Bruce said: “Question time is still here and we can’t come to you for the reasons you all know but you can come to us as our virtual audience and I for one would love to see you.
“There maybe questions you want answered, things you don’t understand, don’t just shout at the tele come on the programme.”
- Viewers can catch the topical debate show tonight at 10.45pm on BBC1.